Spider-Man: Far From Home TV Spot: We Need an Avenger

Spider-Man: Far From Home is getting closer and closer to hitting theaters, and Sony isn’t afraid to play up it’s Marvel Studios connections in this latest TV spot for the film! You can watch the latest Far From Home TV trailer above – and keep an ear out for that not-so-subtle little “Avengers” name-drop!

These newer TV spots for Spider-Man: Far From Home have started to flesh out more of the film’s storyline, as well as its connections to the larger contest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – and the latest one is no different!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The biggest point of focus in the first Spider-Man: Far From Home footage has been the reveal that the elemental monsters Spider-Man is recruited by Nick Fury to fight, are supposedly breaking into our dimension via some kind of weakness or rift created by Thanos’ Snap with the Infinity Gauntlet. However, one of the big subplots in Far From Home is how Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is dealing with the death of Tony Stark / Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), and void Tony left behind. As Stark’s chosen protege, Peter Parker has some big shoes to fill – which is why Nick Fury is trying so hard to goad Peter into stepping up and becoming the kind of Avenger that Tony thought he could be.

That character arc for Peter is definitely an important one, as it fulfills Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s primary function within the Marvel Cinematic Universe: It will act as a point of closure for the first three volumes of the MCU, while also introducing some exciting new elements to setup the Phase 4 storyline. This includes the first real mentions of there being a Marvel Cinematic Multiverse now in place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, as well the idea that beings like the elemental monsters now have a pathway into our reality. Finally, there’s the big, pivotal, role that Jakes Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio plays in the film. Given the character’s comic book history, a lot of fans expect Mysterio to ultimately be much, much more than he initially seems (thankfully, the character has benen left in Jake Gyllenhaal’s capable hands). There’s all kinds of speculation out there, inlcuding that Mysterio could be masking a major MCU villain’s debut in Far From Home.

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters; Captain Marvel is now available on home video. Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd. Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 is slated for release in 2021.