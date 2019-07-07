Daredevil Star Vincent D’Onofrio Thinks Being In a Spider-Man Movie Would Be “Astonishing”

Now that Spider-Man: Far From Home has officially arrived in theaters, the landscape of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is flux as fans wait to find out what’s next. With Marvel Studios not having an officially-announced slate for the first time in years — plus the fact Netflix has canceled all of their shows featuring Marvel characters — many fans have started holding out hope to see some of those characters making the leap to the big screen.

In facts, fans aren’t the only ones — some stars are even getting in on the action. After one recent fan mentioned how they’d like to see Daredevil star Vincent D’Onofrio reprise his role as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in a Spider-Man film, the Adventures in Babysitting alum said he thinks the set up would be “astonishing.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though it may seem like nothing but hopeful fans, introducing Kingpin in a Spider-Man film is the one organic way the character could be introduced to the movie side of the MCU. Though he may best known for being the archnemesis of Daredevil/Matt Murdock as of late, the character first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #50 in 1963.

D’Onofrio’s not the only star to want to show up on-screen with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. Ol’ Hornhead himself Charlie Cox mentioned at one point last year that he’d “love to do something” with Spider-Man.

“I have to be really careful here.” Cox explained in an interview earlier this year. “I mean, I’m sure I can say this. And I’ll just preface it by saying that I can’t see how this would happen. Maybe it will, maybe it won’t. But I have no information to suggest that this would ever happen. But it’d be really cool to see…I’d love to do something with Spider-Man.”

“There is a wonderful episode – issue of the comic – where Matt Murdock has to defend Daredevil – cause the public don’t know.” Cox previously said. “So he has Peter Parker put on his Daredevil costume so he can sit in the dock.”

Would you like to see D’Onofrio’s Kingpin face off against Spider-Man? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now in theaters while all three seasons of Daredevil can be streamed on Netflix.