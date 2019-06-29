Marvel

Vintage Spider-Man: Far From Home Posters Explore the Wonders of Europe

Sony Pictures and Regal have premiered new Spider-Man: Far From Home posters celebrating Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) high school class trip through Venice, Berlin, Prague and London.

“I thought there was going to be more references, because there’s so many high school movies and there’s so many coming of age movies, like that’s such a strong genre to be drawing from but there’s not as many kids-going-on-vacation-abroad kinds of movies,” director Jon Watts told Collider when asked about influences on his Spider-Man: Homecoming followup.

“So, in the end the influences became so much more diverse, which was fun, I could just draw from movies I like, from various filmmakers across Europe. As much as I would love say that If Looks Could Kill with Richard Grieco was the main influence for this movie, it wasn’t unfortunately, but that is a movie about a high school trip that turns into a spy thriller.”

Like the 1991 action-comedy, which centers on a high school student roped into a James Bond-like adventure after he’s mixed up with a secret agent, Peter’s European vacation is interrupted and subsequently hijacked by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). With most of the Avengers dead, retired or unavailable, the world needs Spider-Man to halt dimension-hopping Elementals threatening our reality.

Fury teams the young superhero with the heroic Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), forming a relationship that is “very much big brother, little brother,” Holland said during a Far From Home set visit.

“And Nick Fury is the head teacher who is constantly telling me off. Because I don’t really want to be there. I want to go on holiday. Mysterio is always the one sticking up for me, patting me on the back and telling me I did a good job. Which is funny, there’s really funny moments in the film where I feel like I haven’t done the job, and Mysterio’s like, ‘Good job, kid!’ And I’m like, ‘really?’”

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Samuel L. Jackson, Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 2.

