Vintage Spider-Man: Far From Home Posters Explore the Wonders of Europe

Sony Pictures and Regal have premiered new Spider-Man: Far From Home posters celebrating Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) high school class trip through Venice, Berlin, Prague and London.

#SpiderManFarFromHome swings into Regal in just 5 days. We’re celebrating by debuting these vintage posters! 🎟: https://t.co/96HVCDe5Wp pic.twitter.com/JUxOJLslk6 — Regal (@RegalMovies) June 27, 2019

“I thought there was going to be more references, because there’s so many high school movies and there’s so many coming of age movies, like that’s such a strong genre to be drawing from but there’s not as many kids-going-on-vacation-abroad kinds of movies,” director Jon Watts told Collider when asked about influences on his Spider-Man: Homecoming followup.

“So, in the end the influences became so much more diverse, which was fun, I could just draw from movies I like, from various filmmakers across Europe. As much as I would love say that If Looks Could Kill with Richard Grieco was the main influence for this movie, it wasn’t unfortunately, but that is a movie about a high school trip that turns into a spy thriller.”

Like the 1991 action-comedy, which centers on a high school student roped into a James Bond-like adventure after he’s mixed up with a secret agent, Peter’s European vacation is interrupted and subsequently hijacked by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). With most of the Avengers dead, retired or unavailable, the world needs Spider-Man to halt dimension-hopping Elementals threatening our reality.

Fury teams the young superhero with the heroic Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), forming a relationship that is “very much big brother, little brother,” Holland said during a Far From Home set visit.

“And Nick Fury is the head teacher who is constantly telling me off. Because I don’t really want to be there. I want to go on holiday. Mysterio is always the one sticking up for me, patting me on the back and telling me I did a good job. Which is funny, there’s really funny moments in the film where I feel like I haven’t done the job, and Mysterio’s like, ‘Good job, kid!’ And I’m like, ‘really?’”

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Samuel L. Jackson, Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 2.