‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Gets a Weird Trailer

Spider-Man: Far From Home gets the Weird Trailer treatment courtesy of YouTuber Aldo Jones.

The bizarre trailer includes cameos from Stan Lee and Hulk star Mark Ruffalo, the Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) and Aunt May (Rosemary Harris), Batman (Ben Affleck), and Deadpool 2‘s superpower-less Peter (Rob Delaney).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The real Far From Home trailer, debuted by Sony Pictures in December, follows Spider-Man (Tom Holland) after the events of Avengers: Endgame on an overseas school trip with best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon) and potential love interest MJ (Zendaya).

Parker’s field trip is hijacked by shadowy super spy Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), who recruits the teenaged superhero to combat ‘Elementals,’ powerful creatures assaulting Europe.

The elemental creatures — bearing resemblances to classic Spidey foes Sandman, Hydro-Man and Molten Man — are understood by supposed newcomer hero Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), “who knows about them and wants to make sure that the world is safe from them,” Gyllenhaal explained during Brazil’s CCXP when revealing Mysterio’s own ties to Fury.

“And Nick Fury asks him to come on and help because he’s the only one who really understands them. And then he teams up with the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and unfortunately has to make him become more than a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.”

Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal previously remarked Far From Home starts just “a few minutes” after Avengers: Endgame “wraps as a story,” while Marvel Studios chief and producer Kevin Feige hinted the Homecoming sequel title has “multiple meanings.”

“We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of ‘home’ is a word that has dual meanings we’d like to continue with this [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of Spider-Man,” Feige previously told ComicBook.com. “So, Far From Home has multiple meanings.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 5.