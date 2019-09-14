Spider-Man: Far From Home Wins First Awards After Split With Marvel Studios

Weeks after a creative control dispute ripped Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: Far From Home performed admirably at the 45th Saturn Awards. The Jon Watts film ended up winning a pair of awards at the annual show celebrating top performances in all things science fiction, fantasy, and horror. Holland himself won Best Performance by a Younger Actor while Zendaya came away with Best Supporting Actress honors.

In total, Far From Home was nominated in four categories. It lost Best Comic-to-Film Motion Picture and Best Special/Visual Effects to fellow MCU movie Avengers: Endgame. Endgame ended up winning six of its 14 nominations.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though Holland won’t be in the MCU unless a new deal can be reached, the actor promises it isn’t the end of him playing everyone’s favorite friendly neighborhood superhero.

“It’s not the end of me playing Spider-Man,” Holland said at a recent convention appearance. “There’s definitely more to come. We sat down with some of our creatives. We pitched Spider-Man 3, which is going to be something very special, it’s going to be something very different. I’m just so grateful that Marvel changed my life and allowed my dreams to come true and Sony allowing me to continue living my dream. It’s a crazy week and it’s never been done before so we’ll see how it goes and it’ll be as amazing and as fun.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home continues its theatrical re-release and heads to digital and home media release later this month.

Future Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

How much do you think Far From Home will end up making at the box office?