Spider-Man: Far Home Star Jacob Batalon Posts New Squad Photo

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters in less than two weeks, which means the Marvel Cinematic Universe film’s cast are busy promoting the movie on their press tour. The Spider-Man actors have posting photos and videos from their press tour journey on social media, and fans are loving the behind-the-scenes look at the process. The latest Instagram post comes from Jacob Batalon, the actor best known for playing Peter Parker’s BFF, Ned Leeds.

View this post on Instagram The whole squad mobbin’ 😏🍍🙌🏽 #farfromhome #spideysquad A post shared by Jacob Batalon (@lifeisaloha) on Jun 19, 2019 at 9:39am PDT

“The whole squad mobbin’ 😏🍍🙌🏽 #farfromhome #spideysquad,” Batalon wrote.

As you can see, the image is full of big names from the film. In the front of the photo is Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio), Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker), Zendaya (MJ), and Batalon. The back row shows Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, along with the movie’s director, Jon Watts, and producer Amy Pascal.

However, some cast members were quick to point out that they were missing from the squad photo.

“Without me. 😱,” Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson) wrote.

Many fans also commented on the post, clearly loving the group photo.

“THE TAGS IM LAUGHING,” @_nimra.a_ wrote. (Almost no one in the photo is tagged as themselves.)

“THE WHOLE SQAUD LOOKING GOOOOOOOD,” @spideytomm added.

“Y’all look good as hell,” @zaddymaree replied.

“JACOB IS A STYLE ICON,” @dreamyytom pointed out. (Spider-Man fans are clearly very excited and therefore love expressing themselves via all caps.)

Check out the official synopsis for Spider-Man: Far From Home below:

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man Far From Home lands in theaters on July 2nd. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Avengers: Endgame, which is still playing in select theaters, and Captain Marvel, which is now available on DVD and Blu-ray.