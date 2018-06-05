10 Essential Flash Thompson Comics

6Flash Thompson met a heroic ending last week when he went down swinging, saving many of Spider-Man‘s closest allies and helping stop the Red Goblin. His appearance in the final pages before his death barely resembles the bully that readers were introduced to during Spider-Man’s own first appearance. He exhibited traits of honor, bravery, and loyalty that made him every bit as noble as the hero he began a fan club for. It was a stirring moment, and one that surely left many fans in tears.

In honor of Flash’s noble sacrifice, we’re taking a look back at his long history, both in and beyond Spider-Man comics. He has come further as a character than almost anyone in Marvel Comics, leaving a long trail of essential issues and turning points. If you’re looking to understand who Flash Thompson is and why he’s one of the great heroes of the Spider-Man mythos, then these are 10 essential issues you must read.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spider-Man!

Amazing Fantasy (vol. 1) #15

Written by Stan Lee

Art by Steve Ditko

Flash Thompson shares a first appearance with Spider-Man himself, and functions as Peter Parker’s first antagonist. He was created to be the prototypical bully, keeping Parker down and incentivizing him to be selfish with his new powers. It’s a rivalry that would define Peter’s life outside of the suit for the entire Ditko era and make Flash an enduring “villain” of the period.

In The Hands Of The Hunter!

Amazing Spider-Man (vol. 1) #47

Written by Stan Lee

Art by John Romita Sr. and Sam Rosen

Flash’s love of Spider-Man led him to make a heroic turn of his own early in the Romita era of Spider-Man comics. This issue features his going away party after joining the military to fight in the Vietnam War. It was at this party that Flash and Peter spoke and buried the hatchet between them as Peter saw how much Flash had grown since high school.

The Spider Slayer!

Amazing Spider-Man (vol. 1) #105

Written by Stan Lee

Art by Gil Kane and Frank Giacoia

Flash finally made his return from war in this issue after a more than 50-issue absence. His return party revealed a young man who had been changed considerably by what he had seen in the service. While his cocky, fun-loving attitude remained, his appreciation for life and ability to behave seriously were greatly enhanced.

Madness Means… The Mindworm!

Amazing Spider-Man (vol. 1) #138

Written by Gerry Conway

Art by Ross Andru, Frank Giacoia, and Dave Hunt

This is a pivotal issue in Flash and Peter’s relationship, as Flash invites Peter to live with him when his old victim is all out of options. While Flash had clearly grown, this was a big moment showing just how far he had come and putting his new worldview into action. It was at this point that the two truly became friends.

That Thompson Boy!

That Thompson Boy!

The Spectacular Spider-Man (vol. ) #-1

Written by J.M. DeMatteis

Art by Luke Ross and Dan Green

Flash’s history had gone largely unexplored until this issue took readers back to the childhood of Peter Parker’s original bully. It was revealed here that Flash had been abused by an alcoholic father. His anger and fear at home were translated into behaviors at school, as hurt people hurt people. This new understanding helps Peter to forgive his former bully and put a spotlight on the cycle of abuse.

Flashbacks

Flashbacks

Amazing Spider-Man (vol. 1) #574

Written by Marc Guggenheim

Art by Barry Kitson and Mark Farmer

This issue explains how Flash Thompson lost his legs while serving his country. In the updated narrative, Flash fights in the Iraq War and loses both of his legs while saving his partner. This sacrifice earned him the Medal of Honor and showed to what degree Spider-Man’s influence in his life had inspired him towards heroism.

Rebirth

Amazing Spider-Man (vol. 1) #654

Written by Dan Slott

Art by Paulo Siqueira, Ronan Cliquet, Roland Paris, and Greg Adams

Flash wasn’t done serving his country after the loss of his legs though. He first worked with other injured soldiers through the VA, and then took on the Venom symbiote to operate in special missions. This was the introduction of Agent Venom and Flash’s new career as a bona fide superhero.

Captial Punishment

Venom (vol. 2) #9

Written by Rick Remender

Art by Stefano Caselli

During the events of “Spider-Island”, Flash was unable to return to his father’s bedside as he lay dying. This issue picks up the pieces of both the catastrophic event and Flash’s inability to reconcile with his abusive father. A letter from his father spells out everything that went unsaid, but can’t assuage feelings of rage and regret as Flash confronts The Marauder.

A Victory For The Little Guy

Secret Avengers (vol. 1) #23

Written by Rick Remender

Art by Gabriel Hardman

In a major step up, Flash was invited to join the Avengers as Agent Venom, fulfilling a lifelong dream and honoring his noble work in spite of the symbiote’s ugly history. This issue also features the loss of one particular Secret Avenger, reiterating themes of redemption and reminding readers that everyone can choose to be a hero.

100th Anniversary Special

Guardians of the Galaxy (vol. 3) #14

Written by Brian Michael Bendis

Art by Nick Bradshaw, Jason Masters, Todd Nauck, and others

Flash also joined the Guardians of the Galaxy, creating an even more impressive resume. This issue set up several years of spacefaring adventures as he went from being a Guardian to a Space Knight. Flash’s time in space represents some of his best moments, defeating even larger threats and helping to redeem his companion Venom.



BONUS: Go Down Swinging

Amazing Spider-Man (vol. 1) #800

Written by Dan Slott

Art by Marcos Martin, Giuseppe Camuncoli, and others

And now a new essential issue needs to be added to the history of Flash Thompson: his death in Amazing Spider-Man #800. As Agent Anti-Venom, Flash was able to save the lives of Miles Morales, Silk, and Clash after a fight with the Red Goblin, repair Spider-Man’s leg, and foil Red Goblin’s plan to assassinate Peter Parker’s closest friends and family. Without Flash’s sacrifice, Spider-Man never stood a chance against the Red Goblin. It’s a noble death, but knowing superhero comics, it’s all just a matter of time until Flash returns and continues his story.