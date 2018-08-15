Marvel’s Spider-Man For The PlayStation 4 Gets Gamerverse Apparel

Marvel’s Spider-Man hits the PS4 on September 7th, and we didn’t think we could get more excited about the game, but the trailer that dropped yesterday proved us wrong. Not only that, a line of Gamerverse apparel has launched that features Spider-Man’s new look.

Marvel chose Fifth Sun to handle the collection, which makes sense because they produce some fantastic shirts. The lineup includes t-shirts and tanks with Spider-Man and/or the new symbol front and center. If you’re buying individual shirts, getting them right here on Amazon is your best bet. If you are planning on spending over $50, you can save money by getting them directly from Fifth Sun (browsing their bestsellers might help you reach that threshold). Fifth Sun also has a few designs that are not currently listed on Amazon.

On a related note, the officially licensed Spider-Man White Spider hoodie based on his look in the game is still available to pre-order at Merchoid for $59.99 with free shipping. The hoodie is expected to arrive in September.

Just keep in mind that pre-order quantities are limited, so interested parties will want to secure one as soon as possible. The ship date has already been pushed back several times as the initial batches sold out. The hoodies are available in sizes S-XXL. From the official description:

“Inspired by Spider-Man’s in costume in the upcoming PlayStation 4 game, the hoodie incorporates the web slinging hero’s classic colours of red, white and blue in darker tones, along with a white Spider logo. The hoodie has a sporty athletic style fit with body panelling details, full length zip and drawstring hood.”

Still not enough PS4 Spider-Man for you? Well, there’s always this awesome new Gamerverse Funko Pop figure.

The figure is available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for November. In addition to sporting the new white spider costume, this Spidey Pop features a suspended pose that’s unique among previous figures in Funko’s Spider-Man collection. The figure got an exclusive launch window at GameStop but has since sold out. This is your second chance, so take advantage while you can.

