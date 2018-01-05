‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Sequel Could Start Filming in June, Return to Berlin

The Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming may begin production this year, heading back to a familiar location.

A new report claims the first entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe post-Avengers 4 will begin production in June. Furthermore, the film which Jon Watts will be returning to direct will head back to Berlin, Germany, a location previously used in the franchise. It is expected to shoot from June 1 through September, with a portion of the film also shooting in Atlanta.

With a Berlin shooting location on the horizon for Spidey, there are several comic stories which can be tied to the location decision. Primarily, Berlin is where Ned Leeds becomes the villain known as the Hobgoblin after being brainwashed on the pages of Marvel Comics.

Berlin is the same place where the Spider-Man vs Wolverine comic was set. Spider-Man went face to face with the X-Men character there in a Cold War-era Berlin. This, of course, would be difficult to pull off with Disney’s acquisition of Fox and the X-Men likely taking about a year to be finalized.

Spider-Man will next appear in Avengers: Infinity War, set to premiere in theaters May 4, 2018.

(via Omega Underground)