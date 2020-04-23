Spider-Man: Homecoming Star Wants a Scorpion Spinoff Movie

✖

While Tom Holland's Spider-Man is set to have another film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with one planned appearance in another MCU movie, there's also a lot planned for the character's biggest rivals over at Sony. Venom 2 and Morbius are both coming fairly soon, with the former's official title recently being released. Currently, Sony remains in development on its proposed Sinister Six spinoff, a lineup that could include Leto's Morbius, Michael Keaton's Keaton's Vulture, and Tom Hardy's Venom. Other prospective members include Michael Mando's future Scorpion, which was teased in Spider-Man: Homecoming's end credits scene. Well, Mando recently told Screen Rant that he'd like to make a standalone Scorpion movie.

"I definitely would. I think that would be fascinating – a detective who goes rogue. Mac Gargan kind of goes a little bit insane, and there’s also this other story where he becomes Venom as well. I think it’s a very, very rich character; it’s a dark character. And he’s a cop at the end of the day; he’s a detective. I think that’d be something that I would definitely be something I’d like to watch," Mando explained.

Mando also recently told a fan to “stay tuned” when it came to a future appearance in the MCU. He hosted a Reddit AMA centered around his work on Better Call Saul. It should be expected that once you appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, questions will be coming your way for a while about future projects. To his credit, Mando couldn’t confirm or deny anything, but he did confirm his love for Spider-Man and that world they’ve built in his solo movies. Fans have been speculating that the third Spidey film featuring Tom Holland might incorporate all of his villains in some way. The entire world knows that Peter Parker is Spider-Man now and that could cause some problems for the young crime fighter.

Everyone involved with Sony's Marvel movies has been playing coy when it comes to Marvel Cinematic Universe crossovers. The first trailer for Morbius brought Spider-Man: Homecoming's Michael Keaton back to his role as Adrian Toomes which has everyone wondering if he is the same character or one from an alternate universe. Could a live-action Spider-Verse actually be upon us? Meanwhile, every time Morbius star Tyrese Gibson posts about the film, he makes sure to include "#MCU" somewhere in the captions. Daily Bugle logos have also been spotted on Sony movie sets -- but they are different from the logo which appeared in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Morbius is now set to hit theaters on March 19, 2021, and Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage is scheduled to be released on June 25th, 2021.

