Matt Damon Reportedly Passes on ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Sequel’s Villain Role

The mysteries surrounding the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel continue! We still don’t know who the main villain will be, but it seems like we know who won’t be playing him.

During the latest episode of Meet the Movie Press, Jeff Sneider revealed that Matt Damon was being eyed to play the villain in the follow-up to Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, but the actor has passed on the role.

Unfortunately, Damon’s decision was the only detail Sneider had to offer regarding the role. He didn’t reveal the actor’s reason for passing on the character, nor who the actual character could be.

The identity of the sequel’s villain has been one of the biggest mysteries surrounding the Homecoming sequel, which is set to go into production later this year. The Vulture, played by Michael Keaton, was the main villain of the first movie, and he was joined by smaller Spider-Man baddies like Shocker, Tinkerer, and Scorpion.

Recent reports have suggested that the next Spider-Man film could include a Femme Fatale villain, but that she wouldn’t be the movie’s main antagonist. This would leave the door open for one of Spidey’s more popular rogues to debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Knowing that Damon was in line for this new villain, the guessing game regarding his identity does get just a little bit easier. Characters like Sandman, Electro, or Norman Osborne could be seen as potential fits for an actor like Matt Damon.

Of course, any number of villains could appear in the Homecoming sequel, considering many of those introduced in the first movie were still alive at its conclusion.

Who do you think Matt Damon was being eyed to play in the MCU? What villain are you hoping to see in the next Spider-Man movie? Share your thoughts in the comment section below!

The follow-up to Spider-Man: Homecoming is scheduled to hit theaters on July 5, 2019. While that seems like a long wait, Tom Holland will reprise his role as Peter Parker twice before that, in Avengers: Infinity War on April 27, and the untitled Avengers 4 on May 3 of next year.