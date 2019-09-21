Marvel Releases Spider-Ham Short From Into The Spider-Verse Online

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was nothing short of a smash hit for Sony, and the film is now available on home video. As a part of the release, a special Spider-Ham cartoon found its way to the extra features. But, if you haven’t purchased the movie, never fear because Marvel HQ just released the short on YouTube in all of its retro glory. Spider-Ham swings again in this short adventure.

John Mulaney returns to voice Peter Porker in this short animated feature, which gives viewers a much longer look at Spider-Ham’s home dimension. The evil Dr. Craw-Daddy tries to “pig-nap” the hero, but it won’t be that easy to keep him and his signature mallet down. There are tons of nods to older animation staples, and there are some easter eggs for viewers that wonder how Spider-Ham got dragged into the larger plot of Into the Spider-Verse.

Last year Mulaney joked that his character could head his own series where he played a crimefighter with a secret identity. The idea of Spider-Ham working at a desk on some crazy local conspiracy and jumping into action is pretty hysterical on its own. Peter Porker is great as a character because of the natural ability of his titles to juggle sillier cartoon fare alongside some of the more tried and true parts of these stories.

“[Spider-Ham] is a fun guy who is capable of great rage,” Mulaney said with his trademark delivery. “To go see him back at the Daily Beagle – I could see a Watergate-like story at the Beagle where he’s both a reporter and Spider-Ham by night.”

“[I] never thought that the Clark Kents and the Peter Parkers leaned enough into the day job,” he added. “This would be more like The Post or All The President’s Men or Spotlight, but we’d make it family-friendly. Lots of bacon jokes, or, ‘that’s hamfisted.’”

Sony seems dead set on more Into the Spider-Verse going forward as the first film was critically and commercially successful. A spin-off movie featuring Hailee Steinfeld’s Spider-Gwen has been mentioned. Miles’ adventure will continue as well, judging by how much people love the character after the first film and his increased profile after moving over to the main Marvel Universe.

“Look, we wanted to make a movie that felt like it was the tip of the iceberg,” producer Phil Lord said last year. “You could imagine all of these other things. So it’s music to our ears that people could imagine a Spider-Noir film, and the Spider-Ham insane cartoon.”

“Right. We still have the horse,” long-time collaborator Chris Miller echoed. “We’ve got to put the cart behind it. So we’ll let it ride down the road a few blocks before we get too big for our britches.”