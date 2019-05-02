The ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ 4K Blu-ray is Cheaper Than Ever

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse from Sony Pictures Animation is an Oscar-winning masterpiece. If you haven’t added it to your Blu-ray collection, today would be a good day to remedy that. The 4K UHD version of the film is cheaper than ever (and the standard Blu-ray is just a shade off an all-time low).

At the time of writing, you can get the film on 4K UltraHD Blu-ray for only $20.47 (55% off) via Amazon and Walmart. The standard Blu-ray is also available for $17.69 (55% off) via Amazon and Walmart. A synopsis for the film is can be found below.

“Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative minds behind The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street, bring their unique talents to a fresh vision of a different Spider-Man Universe, with a groundbreaking visual style that’s the first of its kind. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.”

Moving to DC Comics animated superhero masterpieces, while the Batman: The Complete Animated Series limited edition Blu-ray box set with the mini Funko Pops is long gone, you can still pick up the standard Blu-ray with digital copy today via Walmart for only $49.45 (45% off) with free 2-day shipping, or on Amazon (backordered) with the same discount. This is, by far, the lowest price that either set has ever gone for.

For that price you’ll get 109 episodes of the series, 25 featurettes, and two bonus discs of the animated films Batman: Mask of the Phantasm and Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero.

