‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Blu-rays Shipping Now for 40% Off

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse from Sony Pictures Animation is an instant classic that recently took home the Oscar for the Best Animated Feature at the 91st Academy Awards. Needless to say, it’s a must-have addition to the Blu-ray collection of any superhero fan – and today is the day that you can make it happen.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was released on Blu-ray today, March 19th. At the time of writing, you can get it on standard Blu-ray for $22.96 (41% off) or on 4K UltraHD Blu-ray for $27.96 (39% off) with free 2-day shipping. You can also grab a Walmart exclusive edition of the standard Blu-ray with a bonus action figure for $27.96 (order online with free store pickup where available). If you’re a Prime member, the deals are available via Amazon with free 2-day shipping, along with a limited edition version with a fancy case that’s available here for $38.99.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will include over 90 minutes of bonus content, including the Spider-Ham: Caught in a Ham short that’s previewed below:

The full list of features and specs are as follows:

• HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

• ENGLISH DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

• We Are Spider-Man: Exploring and celebrating one of the key themes of the film, We Are Spider-Man takes a deep dive into the diversity of the characters and aspirational core that any person from any gender or cultural background can wear the mask.

• Spider-Verse: A New Dimension: With a stunning visual style and state of the art animation designed to take the viewer into the pages of a comic, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is not only a love letter to comic books but a groundbreaking take on the super hero genre. Hear from the artists and filmmakers who pushed the boundaries of the artform as they discuss their journey.

• The Ultimate Comics Cast: Enjoy this showcase of all of the fan favorite characters featured in the Spider-Verse and the spectacular cast who were chosen to bring them to life.

• A Tribute to Stan Lee & Steve Ditko: Celebrate the amazing legacy and powerful spirit of the creators of Spider-Man.

• The Spider-Verse Super-Fan Easter Egg Challenge: The Spider-Verse is loaded with Easter Eggs, from cameos to comics references. Fans are challenged to find them all!

• Designing Cinematic Comics Characters: A breakdown of all aspects of the character design including costume, movement in animation, and distinct powers for each character.

• Heroes & Hams: Meet the amazing Spider-people of the Spider-Verse.

• Scorpions and Scoundrels: Explore the classic villains who wreak havoc on the Spider-Verse.

• Alternate Universe Mode: In this all-new viewing experience, discover alternate scenes, plotlines, characters, and more with the filmmakers as your guide.

• 2 Lyric Videos – “Sunflower” by Post Malone and Swae Lee / “Familia” by Nicki Minaj & Anuel AA (feat. Bantu)

• All-New Original Short “Spider-Ham: Caught In a Ham” It’s another normal day for Peter Porker, a.k.a. the Spectacular Spider-Ham, fighting bad guys and loving hot dogs, until a mysterious portal starts messing with the very fabric of his cartoon reality.

