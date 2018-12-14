‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Projected for Up to $35 Million Opening Weekend

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has been a hit with critics so far, and if early tracking proves accurate, it’ll also have a pretty good time at the box office. The Sony animation is on pace to have an opening weekend that’ll gross anywhere from $30 million to $35 million, the biggest of the month to date.

The Sony Pictures Animation hit opens domestically this weekend, and should it haul in $35 million, it’d be the biggest opening since November’s Ralph Breaks the Internet ($56m). While the total seems on the lower end — especially when compared to the $200+ million openings Marvel Studios films typically receive — it’s on pace with MGM’s critically acclaimed Creed II ($35.5m), which opened in November.

The new Spider-Man flick has been a hit with critics, with ComicBook.com’s Chris Killian saying “it’s one of the best Spider-Man movies you’re likely to ever see.” The film is currently rocking an astonishing 99% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with 99 of the 100 submitted reviews raving about the web-slinging feature.

The lone dissenting review, from Movie Nation’s Roger Moore, claims Into the Spider-Verse includes “jerky motion” and “blurred action beats.”

As it heads to theaters this weekend, Into the Spider-Verse will face off against Universal’s Mortal Engines — the Peter Jackson-written film based off the novel series of the same name — and the Clint Eastwood-helmed The Mule from Warner Brothers.

The official synopsis for the film can be found below:

“Bitten by a radioactive spider, teenager Miles Morales suddenly develops mysterious powers that transform him into Spider-Man. He must now use his newfound skills to battle the Kingpin, a hulking madman who can open portals to other dimensions.”

Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman, Into the Spider-Versewas produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Mille with help from Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, and Christina Steinberg. Lord and Rothman are credited with writing the screenplay.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is set to swing into theaters on December 14, 2018.