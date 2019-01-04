‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Designer Compares Film to ‘The Karate Kid’

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is already one of the highest rated comic book movies in history and thanks to Marvel’s upcoming art book, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse -The Art of the Movie, we now have a little history behind the animated film.

The new collector’s item features a “stunning collection of art”, which includes “concept art, final designs, and artist commentary plus previously unseen storyboards.” During an interview with Justin K. Thompson, the film’s production designer, the creative discussed Peter Parker’s role in the film and his relationship to main protagonist, Miles Morales.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“He has a lot, and is starting to wonder whether it has all been worth it,” Thompson says. “Helping Miles, who is a kid just beginning his life as Spider-Man also restores his faith. It’s a pretty complex storyline.”

The production designer goes on to compare their relationship to one of movie history’s greatest student/teacher dynamics.

“Peter is playing Mr. Miyagi to Miles’ Karate Kid, and he reluctantly agrees to teach him a few things. But he doesn’t have to prove anything anymore- he’s like LeBron James at the end of his career: we all know he’s the greatest.”

The Karate Kid was a 1984 family classic that saw Ralph Macchio as Daniel, a bullied teen who sought out lessons in karate from the martial arts master, Mr. Miyagi, played by Pat Morita. The movie also featured Elisabeth Shue (The Hollow Man, The Boys) and Martin Kove (Rambo: First Blood Part II, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood). The movie spawned multiple sequels and was directed by John G. Avildsen (Rocky, Rocky V) and written by Robert Mark Kamen (The Fifth Element, Taken).

In addition to Spider-Verse, Thompson has also worked as the Production Designer on both Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs movies. He was also a writer and background design supervisor for The Powerful Girls in the early 2000s, and has been a part of the Art Department and Animation Department on various projects, including Star Wars: Clone Wars, Samurai Jack, Smurfs: The Lost Village, and The Emoji Movie.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse follows multiple versions of the friendly neighborhood hero and stars Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Liev Schreiber, Nicolas Cage, John Mulaney, Kimiko Glenn, Lily Tomlin, Kathryn Hahn, Brian Tyree Henry, and Luna Lauren Velez.

You can catch the movie in theaters now!

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse -The Art of the Movie is available to own on February 1st, 2019. You can pre-order it on Amazon now!