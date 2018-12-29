Blue Light Over New York Is Drawing Comparisons to ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is currently in theaters, but one of the film’s plot points may have gotten a bit too real.
On Thursday night, a mysterious bright blue light began appearing in the sky over New York City, causing residents to express their befuddlement all over social media. The glowing light reportedly flickered in the sky on and off for about five minutes, before the sky turned black once again.
Why is it blue over the east river?? #nyc @NYPDnews pic.twitter.com/GrEBoEssgB— Peg Samuel 🤩 (@socialdiva) December 28, 2018
According to NBC News, the light was reportedly caused by some sort of electrical emergency at a ConEd facility in Astoria. But that hasn’t stopped Marvel fans from joking about the weird similarities to Spider-Verse — particularly the scene where Kingpin (Liev Schrieber) used a particle collider to attempt to rescue his family from the multiverse. Here’s a round-up of some of those tweets.
Checks Out
Kingpin is opening a multidimensional portal, y’all ain’t seen #SpiderVerse ? We need a goober. https://t.co/yOfmxSJSYX— Jan. 9th (@ODtheMC) December 28, 2018
We Can Hear It
[kingpin voice] did you ever hear of a supercollider? you’re going to love this https://t.co/3ifyJ4uGh3— erin (@modernbucky) December 28, 2018
Vanessa?!
Kingpin really wants his family back bruh https://t.co/oMUBpGkHe3— ? Mr. Robot ? (@UptownRoamer) December 28, 2018
Keep an Eye Out
We’re sure it’s not The Kingpin? Has anyone spotted a pig in a Spider-Man outfit? https://t.co/K4G3N487kr— John Graham (@SuperjohnRTP) December 28, 2018
Go Get ‘Em, Miles
(looking at the transformer explosion pics and smiling) that’s miles morales fighting kingpin— Colin Carlson, optimist (@ColinJCarlson) December 28, 2018
Important
Kingpin please stop you’re gonna make a black hole https://t.co/76goKknzH0— christmas nolan (@NolanEC11) December 28, 2018
All Possible
Three possible explanations:— Neill Dickenson (@njchamp722) December 28, 2018
1) Aliens
2) Thor
3) Kingpin is trying to bring his family back https://t.co/NQ9SZNWtgz
DC vs Marvel
so either the particle accelerator exploded or kingpin is fucking things up https://t.co/1sVrDgNsjp— holly ⭕️ (@sc0ttIang) December 28, 2018
COME ON, SPIDER-MAN
KINGPIN WHAT DID YOU DO NOW PETER BENJAMIN PARKER GET YOUR ASS OUT THERE AND FIX THAT SHIT https://t.co/x7EtiFunRd— -Kailey is seeing Ariana on tour – (@captain_zendaya) December 28, 2018
Even Spider-Ham Weighs In
I also would like to know what is happening. pic.twitter.com/Hx9OOUoP6P— John Mulaney (@mulaney) December 28, 2018