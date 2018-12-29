Marvel

Blue Light Over New York Is Drawing Comparisons to ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is currently in theaters, but one of the film’s plot points may have gotten a bit too real.

On Thursday night, a mysterious bright blue light began appearing in the sky over New York City, causing residents to express their befuddlement all over social media. The glowing light reportedly flickered in the sky on and off for about five minutes, before the sky turned black once again.

According to NBC News, the light was reportedly caused by some sort of electrical emergency at a ConEd facility in Astoria. But that hasn’t stopped Marvel fans from joking about the weird similarities to Spider-Verse — particularly the scene where Kingpin (Liev Schrieber) used a particle collider to attempt to rescue his family from the multiverse. Here’s a round-up of some of those tweets.

Checks Out

We Can Hear It

Vanessa?!

Keep an Eye Out

Go Get ‘Em, Miles

Important

All Possible

DC vs Marvel

COME ON, SPIDER-MAN

Even Spider-Ham Weighs In

