Blue Light Over New York Is Drawing Comparisons to ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is currently in theaters, but one of the film’s plot points may have gotten a bit too real.

On Thursday night, a mysterious bright blue light began appearing in the sky over New York City, causing residents to express their befuddlement all over social media. The glowing light reportedly flickered in the sky on and off for about five minutes, before the sky turned black once again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to NBC News, the light was reportedly caused by some sort of electrical emergency at a ConEd facility in Astoria. But that hasn’t stopped Marvel fans from joking about the weird similarities to Spider-Verse — particularly the scene where Kingpin (Liev Schrieber) used a particle collider to attempt to rescue his family from the multiverse. Here’s a round-up of some of those tweets.

Checks Out

Kingpin is opening a multidimensional portal, y’all ain’t seen #SpiderVerse ? We need a goober. https://t.co/yOfmxSJSYX — Jan. 9th (@ODtheMC) December 28, 2018

We Can Hear It

[kingpin voice] did you ever hear of a supercollider? you’re going to love this https://t.co/3ifyJ4uGh3 — erin (@modernbucky) December 28, 2018

Vanessa?!

Kingpin really wants his family back bruh https://t.co/oMUBpGkHe3 — ? Mr. Robot ? (@UptownRoamer) December 28, 2018

Keep an Eye Out

We’re sure it’s not The Kingpin? Has anyone spotted a pig in a Spider-Man outfit? https://t.co/K4G3N487kr — John Graham (@SuperjohnRTP) December 28, 2018

Go Get ‘Em, Miles

(looking at the transformer explosion pics and smiling) that’s miles morales fighting kingpin — Colin Carlson, optimist (@ColinJCarlson) December 28, 2018

Important

Kingpin please stop you’re gonna make a black hole https://t.co/76goKknzH0 — christmas nolan (@NolanEC11) December 28, 2018

All Possible

Three possible explanations:



1) Aliens

2) Thor

3) Kingpin is trying to bring his family back https://t.co/NQ9SZNWtgz — Neill Dickenson (@njchamp722) December 28, 2018

DC vs Marvel

so either the particle accelerator exploded or kingpin is fucking things up https://t.co/1sVrDgNsjp — holly ⭕️ (@sc0ttIang) December 28, 2018

COME ON, SPIDER-MAN

KINGPIN WHAT DID YOU DO NOW PETER BENJAMIN PARKER GET YOUR ASS OUT THERE AND FIX THAT SHIT https://t.co/x7EtiFunRd — -Kailey is seeing Ariana on tour – (@captain_zendaya) December 28, 2018

Even Spider-Ham Weighs In