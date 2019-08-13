Spider-Man Fan Creates Miles Morales Figure out of Magnets and Paper

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduced Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) into the pop culture mainstream, and one fan is paying tribute to the character’s big-screen debut in a pretty impressive way. A post from Instagram user paper_figures_ has begun to make the rounds online, which showcases a miniature paper sculpture of Miles from the scene where he officially takes flight as Spider-Man.

As he revealed on Reddit, the figure itself is made out of paper and magnets, and crafts of this kind can take anywhere from 3 to 15 hours to make. He also stared a series of work-in-progress photos of Miles’ shoes, which feature an astonishing amount of detail.

While it’s unclear exactly when we’ll next see Miles on the big screen, the crew of the film has reassured that a proper Spider-Verse sequel is on the way.

“We are definitely hard at work on the sequel,” producer Amy Pascal revealed earlier this year. “You can expect another movie.”

“I think there’s a bunch [of possible characters], and I don’t want to say too much because there’s a wide breadth of characters that are coming out of the Spider-Man universes now.” producer Chris Miller told ComicBook.com of other potential characters that could be introduced. “And it’s really fun to be able to sort of think about plucking ones that you haven’t seen before or have something interesting thematic to say.”

“I have to think about that,” producer and co-writer Phil Lord added. “That’s a good question that we haven’t been asked before, which is why we’re sitting here going, ‘We don’t have a good [answer]. We are like, ‘Oh, wow. We’re about to go into this big junket. We might have to have an answer for that.’”

