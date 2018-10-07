Post Malone Previews His New ‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’ Song

The world will have to wait a little bit longer to see Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in all of its glory, but we just got a small taste of the film’s soundtrack.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Post Malone previewed his new song for the Spider-Verse soundtrack, which is titled “Sunflower”. You can check out the snippet of the song above, starting at about 2:50 into the video.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Granted, it might not be the most noteworthy Marvel news to come out of The Tonight Show this week, but it still provides another indication of how the film’s music will come together. As fans got to see in Spider-Verse’s most recent trailer, it seems like the film will definitely have a unique musical energy to it.

Spider-Verse will see Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) coming to terms with the fact that he’s Spider-Man — before quickly realizing that he’s not the only web-slinger who exists in the multiverse.

“For me, personally, I can relate to that upbringing that we’re looking at,” Moore said during the film’s New York Comic Con panel. “I’m not actually Latino but I feel the spirit. When I was younger and I first saw Miles Morales, I thought, ‘Dude! It’s the black Spider-Man! I wanna play the black Spider-Man one day!’ I wrote it down in a journal after I did a movie called Dope and I was like, ‘Hey, I am Miles Morales. I wanna be Miles Morales!’”

“It’s his Brooklyn upbringing, it’s his culture.” producer Chris Miller explained in an earlier interview. “He’s half-Puerto Rican, half-African-American, he’s a product of a happy and alive family, he’s 13-years-old. All that tells the kind of hero he’s going to become, and we’re going to get to experience the Spider-Man legend through this new and exciting lens.”

“To bring Miles to life we worked with an actor that we’ve known for a little while and have been dying to work with,” co-writer Phil Lord echoed. “[He] gave a performance that was so rich and so genuine that Miles became everything that we have envisioned and much, much more.”

The film will also star Jake Johnson as Peter Parker, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacey, Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir, John Mulaney as Spider-Ham, and Liev Schrieber as The Kingpin.

What do you think of Post Malone’s song for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will be released in theaters on December 14th.

hi