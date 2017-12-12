Here’s How Peter Parker Factors Into ‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’

At Comic Con Experience 2018 in San Paulo, Brazil, Sony Pictures Animation revealed the first trailer for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the upcoming animated film starring Miles Moral (Shameik Moore) as Spider-Man.

However, Miles wasn’t the only Spider-Man who made an appearance in the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse trailer. Peter Parker was also in the final scene, sitting across from Miles and apparently explaining exactly how many spider-heroes are in their universe. During a panel at CCXP, writers Phil Lord and Chris Miller clarified exactly what role Peter Parker plays in Into the Spider-Verse.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Firstly, Lord and Miller made it clear that this is a Miles Morales movie. Peter Parker will have a supporting role at best and Lord and Miller particularly wanted to force Peter to be the adult in the room for the first time in his life.

For those not familiar with Miles Morales, he was the second Spider-Man of Earth-1610, the Ultimate Marvel universe. In that universe, a young Peter Parker was the original Spider-Man, but Peter fell in battle.

It turned out that Miles Morales had been bitten by a different genetically engineered spider from the same laboratory that had engineered the spider that had bitten Peter Parker. Miles had kept his powers a secret but, after Peter died, Miles decided to carry on Spider-Man’s legacy as best he could.

Miles would later meet the Spider-Man of Earth-616, the Prime Marvel Universe, in a story called Spider-Men, where Peter gave Miles his approval to carry on using the Spider-Man name. It seems that these events play out similarly in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse since the trailer show Miles standing over Peter Parker’s grave and then later meeting an older Peter Parker in a subway.

The subtitle Into the Spider-Verse, as well Miles’ question about how many of them there are, suggest that the film is also partially inspired by the Spider-Verse event. That event saw spider-heroes from across Marvel’s multiverse joined forces to fight an inter-dimensional threat to their very existence. Lord and Miller did also confirm that the film takes place in a multiverse, though it is in no way connected to the live-action Spider-Man movies.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse opens in theaters on December 14, 2018.

via Collider