Save 50% on ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ The Art of the Movie

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse hit theaters over the weekend, and it looks like it is just as successful with fans as it has been with critics. In fact, many have regarded it as the best Spider-Man movie to date. If you agree, Amazon has a fantastic deal going a gorgeous collection of art from the film that you should check out (especially if you’re looking for a last-minute gift for a Marvel fan).

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – The Art of the Movie is set to release tomorrow, December 18th, and it can be ordered right here for $20.44 after an instant 36% discount and $5 bonus when you use the code GIFTBOOK18 at checkout (the code can only be used once per account).

When the code is factored in, the 50% discount represents an all-time low price for the book – and what a book it is. Inside you’ll find “concept art, final designs, and artist commentary plus previously unseen storyboards” from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The Amazon listing includes eight images that will give you a sneak peek inside the book. The official description reads:

“Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative minds behind The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street, bring their unique talents to a fresh vision of a different Spider-Man Universe, with a groundbreaking visual style that’s the first of its kind. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse where more than one wears the mask.”

“Unmasking the artistry behind the hotly-anticipated movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse The Art of the Movie contains concept art, sketches, storyboards and will give you fascinating insights into the creative process. With exclusive commentary from the creators, plus a foreword written by Brian Michael Bendis, this extraordinary collection of art will take readers into the Spider-Verse.”

On a related note, Nike celebrated the release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse with the release of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Origin Story”. As you can see, they look just like the sneakers Miles Morales wears in the film.

Not surprisingly, they sold out in a heartbeat at the original $160, but if you’re a big fan / collector that’s willing to shell out more for these beauties, they can be had at eBay, Stadium Goods and Flight Club now.

