Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Wins Best Animated Film at Saturn Awards

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse added some more hardware to the trophy case yesterday with a win at the Saturn Awards. This win comes after a massive victory at the Oscars for Best Animated Feature. Fans and critics alike absolutely loved Miles Morales’ adventures with all of the other Spider-People. The win came in a field of worthy challengers.

That stacked field couldn’t quite keep up with one of the most original comic book movies to ever be produced. Sony almost immediately announced plans to launch a bunch of spin-off movies featuring the characters. Audiences wanted more of Miles Morales’ adventures, and they’re going to get a movie continuing that story. But, Phil Lord and company have so much more planned.

Joaquim Dos Santos, the architect of Avatar: The Last Airbender and Voltron: Legendary Defender, is on board to head the project in an exciting direction. Hailee Steinfeld’s Spider-Gwen will be busy as well with her own movie in the works. Sony’s CEO also announced a bunch of TV series coming soon for streaming services that will make use of even more Spider-Man characters. Lord’s cast and crew love the support they’ve been seeing and already have ideas for the sequels.

“Look, we wanted to make a movie that felt like it was the tip of the iceberg,” producer Phil Lord told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “You could imagine all of these other things. So it’s music to our ears that people could imagine a Spider-Noir film and the Spider-Ham insane cartoon.”

“Right. We still have the horse,” Chris Miller agreed. “We’ve got to put the cart behind it. So we’ll let it ride down the road a few blocks before we get too big for our britches.”

Fans have a slight idea where the next iteration of the story might go as the post-credits scene from the original left a pretty good idea of what’s next. Oscar Isaac popped up as Miguel O’Hara or Spider-Man 2099 for good measure. There is all sort of time-based shenanigans in store for Miles and company in the next adventure. Even more, Spider-Man variants are in store as there are plenty of heroes that the first film didn’t cover. Sony is all too game to let the creators run wild with the different corners of Spider-Man’s mythos.

“I think there’s a bunch [of possible characters], and I don’t want to say too much because there’s a wide breadth of characters that are coming out of the Spider-Man universes now.” Miller told ComicBook.com of another potential for the next films. “And it’s really fun to be able to sort of think about plucking ones that you haven’t seen before or had something interesting thematic to say.”