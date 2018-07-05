Nicolas Cage Reportedly Cast in ‘Into The Spider-Verse’

Nicolas Cage has reportedly joined the cast of Sony’s animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Cage will be voicing Spider-Man Noir, who was revealed to be one of the many Spider characters in the film when a list of Funko products for the film was revealed online. He joins the likes of Liev Schreiber, Jake Johnson, Mahershala Ali, Shameik Moore, and Haliee Steinfeld. It’s not Cage’s first comic book movie outing, either. Besides once trying to play a live-action Superman, Cage played Ghost Rider in Sony’s movie titled after the Marvel hero and lent his voice to Superman for the upcoming Teen Titans Go to the Movies.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will follow Miles Morales as he explores his powers and responsibilities among the chaos of New York City. Clearly, he will realize quite quickly that he is not the only Spider character in the neighborhood. The first trailer, seen in the video above, reveals the film’s light-hearted tone as the character is taken under Spider-Man and Spider-Gwen’s wings.

“We are so excited about this movie, we’re so proud of it,” the film’s screenwriter, Phil Lord, said during Sony’s CinemaCon panel. “We’re thrilled to help bring the story of Miles Morales to the screen. His story is a sensation in the comics, we loved it there, and we were so inspired to try to find a way to tell his story visually that would be commensurate with that.”

“It’s his Brooklyn upbringing, it’s his culture,” producer Chris Miller explained. “He’s half-Puerto Rican, half-African-American, he’s a product of a happy and alive family, he’s 13-years-old. All that tells the kind of hero he’s going to become, and we’re going to get to experience the Spider-Man legend through this new and exciting lens.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will be released in theaters on December 14th.

