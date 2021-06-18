Spider-Man Marvel Legends Retro Sandman Figure Is up for Pre-Order

Hasbro has opened up pre-orders for their classic Marvel Legends 6-inch Sandman figure, which comes complete with a Toy-Biz-style cardback. You can reserve yours here at Entertainment Earth for $22.99 with a release date set for October. Note that the figure launched alongside a wave of Hasbro Star Wars Black Series figures.

The Marvel Legends Sandman figure features William Baker with an alternate sand-blasted head and alternate sand weapon hands - like a giant fist and a mace. It's a great addition to this series, which has included Spider-Man villains like Kingpin, Mysterio, Web-Man, J. Jonah Jameson, and Black-Cat.

On a related note, Marvel Legends figures that includes a shirtless Wolverine surrounded by villains Omega Red, Cyber, Callisto, and Jason Wyngarde (aka Mastermind) recently launched as an Amazon exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $120.99 with a release date set for December 15th. The 5-pack includes alternate heads, hands, and other accessories.

Finally, Hasbro's Age of Apocalypse wave 2 set is also available now. It includes Magneto, Rogue, Cyclops, Sabretooth, Shadowcat, Iceman, and Legion. This is a Build-A-Figure wave, and in this case the figures will include parts to assemble the Age of Apocalypse Colossus figure. Full details about the figures and where they can be pre-ordered can be found right here.

