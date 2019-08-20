The Internet is Raging Over Sony’s Split with Marvel Studios

It seems the impossible has come to pass. After striking a deal to bring Spider-Man into the Marvel Cinematic Universe years ago, the tentative relationship with Sony and Disney has floundered. According to a new report by Deadline, the two studios entered a stand-off resulting in Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige being removed from Spider-Man’s future, and the Internet has… well, they have a lot to say.

Not long ago, fans were treated to the shocking news that Disney and Sony Pictures are parting ways. Deadline reports a stand-off between the studios over co-financing did not work out for Peter Parker in the end. After Disney asked for more profit cut of the Spider-Man films, Sony Pictures decided to go without as the report says Marvel Studios executives like Feige will have nothing to do with the Queens hero moving forward.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This news has been shocking to fans given how beloved Spider-Man has become in the MCU. After debuting in Captain America: Civil War, Peter became a favorite with fans will before his first standalone movie went live. Tom Holland made for a perfect Spider-Man whom creator Stan Lee approved of, and Spider-Man went on to do major things within the MCU. Most recently, he hit a high point with Spider-Man: Far From Home given its hugely successful box office.

Now, it looks like things are going to go south for Spider-Man in the MCU. Disney was eager to refinance a deal with Sony Pictures that would give them 50/50 moving forward, but no deal was to be had. In return, Sony offered back the deal Disney originally went with to gain access to Spider-Man, but the 5% first dollar terms did not impress them. A deal was not made, and with little to no negotiation to go on, the tough decision was made to separate.

Of course, fans are distraught by the report as they see how corporate hardball is tearing Spider-Man in half. At this point, something significant would have to happen to save Peter’s spot in the MCU, but netizens are not willing to give up hope just yet.

How are you feeling about this shocking report? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.

Buy ‘Em Out

Sony after taking Spider-Man outta the MCU finessing Disney for millions knowing they ain’t got enough liquid finance to buy em out like they did Fox pic.twitter.com/gUHHkQKunT — White Jawn Wick ۞ [GGG] 🔜 EDCO (@NickFalconKick) August 20, 2019

Money On The Mind

“Disney asked that future Spider-Man films be a 50/50 co-financing arrangement between the studios, and there were discussions that this might extend to other films in the Spider-Man universe. Sony turned that offer down flat…”



Money talks and fans lose out. https://t.co/ppk6T7Vfmo — C:\Users\Gallo (@BitterMercy) August 20, 2019

Cautious Optimism

Obviously Spider-Man not being in the MCU is somewhat upsetting, and the future timeline will get messy since they set Tom Holland up as Iron Man Jr., but at this point the MCU has likely peaked and Disney wanted to up cost the character from Sony. Think it’ll all play out — David (@DavePalmer41) August 20, 2019

The Biggest Yikes

Let The Mourning Begin

Spider-Man is reportedly out of the MCU now Disney and Sony can’t reach a coproduction deal. This is the worst thing that can happen to the character on the big screen,Sony can’t be trusted with him, they had their chance and blew it twice. Now they lose something good in the mcu — Jonny Wilkinson (@jonnywilko8) August 20, 2019

Crazy TBH

So after #SpiderManFarFromeHome makes $1 billion and becomes the highest grossing film in Sony history, it decides to end it’s relationship with the most profitable studio (Disney) in the business….



I mean Sony rightfully has the rights to Spider-Man but this is crazy. — The Vigilante 1939 (@Vigilante1939) August 20, 2019

Please… Listen

Me at Sony studios tomorrow telling them to renew that Spider-Man Disney contract again pic.twitter.com/EWACGp5rTl — Stephanie 🦸🏾‍♀️ (@_sailorsteph) August 20, 2019

Too Soon?

Kevin Feige reporting back to Disney after Spider-Man talks fell through with Sony: pic.twitter.com/3S71geqYvN — Thomas Moore (@Thomas_A_Moore) August 20, 2019

Disney, Why?

Disney are the most greediest bastards I’ve ever seen.



JUST LET SONY MAKE THEIR MONEY.



You DO NOT need half of the Spider-Man profits!



YOU LITERALLY OWN EVERYTHING!!! pic.twitter.com/EXZIgrAglP — MT (@MasterTainment) August 20, 2019

Come Again?