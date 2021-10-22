Marvel Announces New Spider-Man Series

Spider-Man is swinging into a brand-new comic book at the end of October, just in time for Halloween. Marvel Comics is adding Spine-Tingling Spider-Man to its list of Infinity Comics on Marvel Unlimited, the subscription-based digital reading experience. The eight-issue series joins other current titles starring the web-slinger, including Amazing Spider-Man, Non-Stop Spider-Man, W.E.B. of Spider-Man, and the Symbiote Spider-Man series of comics.

Spine-Tingling Spider-Man comes from Eisner Award-winning writer Saladin Ahmed (Miles Morales: Spider-Man, Magnificent Ms. Marvel) and artist Juan Ferreyra (Spider-Man Noir, King in Black). The first issue debuts on Tuesday, October 26th, with new issues releasing every other Tuesday. Marvel also revealed an official theme song and video to accompany Spine-Tingling Spider-Man, titled “Close Your Eyes.”

The series promises to introduce a new villain that’s different from the typical villain Spidey faces. Instead of punching his way out of a sticky situation, the unnamed nemesis will attack Spider-Man mentally. The character will also receive an assist from another member of Spider-Man’s rogues gallery, complicating matters even more for the web-slinger.

“I’ve been into spooky stuff almost as long as I’ve been into super heroes. I’ve been looking to combine the two for a while, and I couldn’t ask for a more iconic character to do that with than Peter Parker,” Ahmed said.

Ferreyra also discussed how he adjusted his artistic style to account for Peter Parker going back-and-forth between dreams and reality. “I decided to do the real world in a traditional, super hero comic way,” Ferreyra said. “For this, I went with inks and digital coloring. The dream world, on the other hand, has more of a mixed media approach. I used pencils, watercolors, and gouache… so it’s not as sharp and clean. It’s blurrier, like the way dreams feel.”

Peter Parker’s clone, Ben Reilly, is currently starring in Marvel’s Amazing Spider-Man series under the “Spider-Man Beyond” story arc.

You can find the solicitation for Spine-Tingling Spider-Man below