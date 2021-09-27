Marvel Launches New X-Men Unlimited Story

Marvel recently relaunched its Marvel Unlimited app and introduced include Infinity Comics, original comics designs for the vertical scroll on mobile devices. One of the debut Infinity Comics was X-Men Unlimited, which kicked off with a four-part story by Jonathan Hickman and Declan Shalvey. Today, the next arc begins. X-Men Unlimited #5 starts the “X-Men: Green” storyline, an eight-part story set in the same Krakoan status quo as the current line of X-Men print comics. Gerry Duggan, who currently writes the flagship X-Men series, teams with artist Emilio Laiso and colorist Rachelle Rosenberg on the new Marvel Infinity Comics story.

Marvel describes “X-Men: Green” as “an unexpected arc that will impact the human world!” Part one of “X-Men: Green” is available now on Marvel Unlimited. New chapters debut on Mondays. Here’s the synopsis for X-Men Unlimited #5:

“When tragedy washes up on the shores of Krakoa, one X-Man decides to take matters into her own hands, going against the wishes of the Council and the laws of the young mutant nation. But with the planet on the line, she’s determined to do what it takes… no matter what the X-Men throw in her way.”

Following “X-Men: Green,” Marvel says fans can expect X-Men Unlimited to have “a new rotating adventure starring an all-new cast of mutants.” X-Men Unlimited will also see the return of creator Declan Shalvey on Wolverine’s “Latitude” arc, the series’ opening arc from X-Men Unlimited #1-4.

“The goal for Marvel Unlimited has always been to provide the best digital comics experience for our fans by giving them direct access to the unmatched depth, breadth and vibrancy of Marvel’s characters and stories. With this relaunch, we’re bringing fans an even richer experience with Marvel stories designed in a dynamic vertical format for the first time,” said Dan Buckley, President of Marvel Entertainment, in a press release when the app relaunched. “Our new Infinity Comics give our creators a chance to tell stories in entirely new ways, and we’re looking forward to connecting our fans to those stories in the months to come.”

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. X-Men Unlimited #5 is available now on Marvel Unlimited. Marvel Unlimited is available on iPhone, iPad, Android devices, and on the web.