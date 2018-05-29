Fan Creates Awesome Spider-Man Mask With Working Lenses

Marvel fans have found plenty of ways to share their love for heroes and villains over the years, but this new piece of cosplay could be the best among them.

Twitter user LensesFactoryHK recently shared a video, which you can check out below, that shows off their homemade Spider-Man mask. The video shows off one major facet of the mask – lenses that change eye size, like the ones currently used by the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland).

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s safe to say that these lenses are impressive, least of which since it’s pretty hard to tell exactly how they’re able to work hands-free.

When it comes to the future of the MCU’s Spider-Man, things are also somewhat vague, especially considering how Peter’s storyline was resolved at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. But still, it sounds like another solo adventure is in the cards for Marvel’s wall-crawler.

“We start filming early July,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said of Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 earlier this year. “We film in London. We shot first film in Atlanta. And we shoot a lot of films in London but there’s another reason we’re shooting in London which is, yes, Spidey, of course, will spend some time in New York, but he’ll spend some time in other parts of the globe.”

But with Homecoming 2 being released just months after Avengers 4, it’s a mystery how exactly the film’s marketing will play out.

“It’s a good question and it’s certainly the bigger question about audience expectation and you know too much about how Hollywood works or release schedules things like that, does it hurt your enjoyment of the movie?” Infinity War co-writer Stephen McFeely asked during a recent interview. “We can’t make movies for people who read Variety, you know what I mean?”

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 will land into theaters on July 5, 2019.