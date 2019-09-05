Sony Says “Door Is Closed” on Spider-Man in the MCU

Fans hoping for an update on the Spider-Man in the MCU saga are out of luck if they’re hoping to hear he is heading back to the Avengers’ world. Sony Pictures has now spoken out about the subject and is showing no signs of interest in taking their collaboration with Disney any further, for now.

Sony Pictures chairman and CEO Tony Vinciquerra opened up about the subject at Variety‘s Entertainment & Technology summit, saying, “For the moment the door is closed.” The deal initially allowed Spider-Man to appear in Marvel Studios films to co-exist with the Avengers heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It expired following Spider-Man: Far From Home and Marvel’s parent company Disney wanted a considerable lift in their cut of the box office revenue for Spider-Man movies to which Sony essentially said, (paraphrasing here): “No.”

Vinciquerra says there is “no ill will” between Sony and Marvel, which could be a good sign for a possible conversation in the future, and cryptically said, “It’s a long life,” in regards to the subject.

“We had a great run with [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige] on Spider-Man movies,” Vinciquerra said. “We tried to see if there’s a way to work it out….the Marvel people are terrific people, we have great respect for them, but on the other hand, we have some pretty terrific people of our own. [Feige] didn’t do all the work.”

Still, Sony has no plans to slow down with their Spider-Man efforts. A Venom sequel is on the way, along with “five or six” shows based on the Spider-Man world, according to the chairman.

By the sound of it, Sony might just be adding Spider-Man to that Venom sequel or other titles like Morbius. “Spider-Man was fine before the event movies, did better with the event movies, and now that we have our own universe, he will play off the other characters as well,” Vinciquerra said. “I think we’re pretty capable of doing what we have to do here.”

The future for Spider-Man seems only undetermined from the perspective of fans hoping to see him return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, at this point. Sony and Disney have both been firm on their stance of not collaborating going forward so, unless something changes, this is the way the movies will go now.

