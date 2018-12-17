‘Spider-Man’ Fan Poster Imagines Peter Parker and Miles Morales Vs. Venom

With the premiere of Sony’s Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, Miles Morales has been thrust in front of massive mainstream audiences for the first time in the character’s seven-year history. Needless to say, fans are doing whatever they can to get more of the web-slinging character.

In the case of one fan artist, the ideal situation would be to have Morales team up with the original Peter Parker to take down classic Spidey nemesis Venom. The fan poster — which can be seen below — is from fan art extraordinaire BossLogic.

The fan art is good enough to leave fans begging for a live-action showdown between the characters, though rights issues might make that more complicated than thought. While Marvel Studios momentarily has rights to use the Peter Parker version of the character in their shared universe, Sony is hard at work making a shared universe of their own using films like Venom and the soon-to-be-filmed Morbius The Living Vampire.

Sony Pictures head Amy Pascal finds the shared character relationship with Marvel Studios to be beneficial enough, telling Vanity Fair she’d cry if it ended.

“I think about crying,” Pascal said of a potential Spidey break-up. “I can only hope for a future where things work out. I’ve known [Marvel Studios president] Kevin [Feige] since he was Avi [Arad]’s very, very quiet assistant, who for many years sat in that room listening to us and being so much smarter than any of us without any of us realizing. I will say that working with Marvel has been one of the highlights of my professional career.”

Shamiek Moore — the voice behind Morales in Into The Spider-Verse — previously said he’d like to play the character in live action.

“I definitely want to be the live action Miles Morales,” Moore said. “I understand that he’s a young kid, but hopefully you know, they can play with time and put me in there. But I’m thankful for the opportunity. I would love to be fighting Venom as Miles, with Tom Hardy. You know what I mean? That would be great. I would love to play on screen with my favorite actor out right now.”

What do you think of the fan art? Do you think we’ll see Morales and Parker team up in the MCU any time soon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is in theaters now. Sony’s Venom is now available digitally and will be available on home media December 18th. Morbius the Living Vampire is the next superhero flick from Sony to enter production.