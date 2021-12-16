Where to Stream Every Spider-Man Movie Ahead of No Way Home

Peter Parker is returning to the big screen with his biggest adventure yet: Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. The new Spider-Man movie might be one of the most talked-about blockbusters of all time, and fans are anxious to get to the theater as soon as possible. There are also quite a few fans brushing up on their Spidey knowledge in the lead-up to the film, watching back through the previous live-action movies in preparation of the premiere. Of course, if you don’t own any of the Spider-Man films, that leaves you searching for where you can stream them online.

Despite being a Marvel character, Spider-Man’s solo movies are released by Sony Pictures, which means that they aren’t available on Disney+ alongside the MCU and other Marvel titles. You’ll have to look elsewhere for Spider-Man movies and, unfortunately, not all of them are available for free on major services.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Let’s start with the Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy, the three films released in the 2000s that star Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker. This is still the definitive iteration of Spider-Man for a lot of people, and it also happens to be the only Spider-Man film series available to stream on a service. Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, and Spider-Man 3 are all currently streaming on Peacock, allowing you to watch the Tobey Maguire era in its entirety.

Streaming the other two Spidey franchises isn’t as simple. The Andrew Garfield movies (The Amazing Spider-Man, The Amazing Spider-Man 2) and the Tom Holland/MCU films (Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home) are all currently unavailable on streaming services in the United States. The only way to watch these films online — if you don’t already own them — is to rent or purchase them from a video on-demand service. You can head to Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, or any other VOD site to rent or buy the films. The same goes for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the animated Sony film that won an Oscar a couple of years ago.

Disney+ does have quite a few Spider-Man titles available, but they are all animated TV shows and short films. That said, if you’re just craving some Spidey action and don’t want to spend any money on movies, Disney+ cartoons may be your best bet.

Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives in theaters on December 17th.