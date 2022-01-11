Surprising Spider-Man Movie Swings Into Netflix Top 10

While Spider-Man has always been one of the world’s most well-known comic book characters, his popularity may be at an all time high. Spider-Man: No Way Home brought together three generations of on-screen Spideys and has been setting box office records left and right. People around the world are trying to get as much Spidey as they can, and that includes rewatching all of the character’s previous big screen efforts.

A ton of Marvel fans watched back through the Spider-Man movies ahead of No Way Home‘s release, but it appears that trend is continuing after the film’s big screen debut. Last week, Spider-Man accounted for not one, but two of the most-watched movies on Netflix around the globe. Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man film from 2000 has swung into the global movies Top 10 list on Netflix, joining Spider-Man: Homecoming, the first solo Spidey movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From December 27th through January 2nd, Spider-Man: Homecoming was the sixth biggest film on Netflix around the globe, with more than 14 million hours-watched in that span. The original Spider-Man movie ended up at number 10 on the list, with viewers tuning in for more than 5.4 million hours.

Spider-Man has been dominating Netflix since before the new year began, continuing to prove just how big of a commodity the character will always be. Unfortunately, if you’re reading this article in the United States, you won’t be able to find either of those Spider-Man films (or any Spider-Man films) on Netflix.

The Netflix Top 10 stats that include the Spider-Man movies are measuring movies watched in all markets around the globe. US Netflix doesn’t have any Spidey movies available to stream. As a matter of fact, most of the live-action Spider-Man movies are difficult to find on streaming services at all.

The Raimi/Tobey Maguire trilogy is currently streaming for free on Peacock. The other four Spider-Man movies, however, are nowhere to be found. In order to watch the Andrew Garfield of Tom Holland movies, you have to purchase or rent them digitally, provided you don’t own a physical copy.

Are you surprised to see Spider-Man movies still performing so well on Netflix? Do you think we’ll see them on a major streaming service in the US any time soon? Let us know in the comments!