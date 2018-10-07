Spider-Man Goes Boating With Nick Fury in New ‘Far From Home’ Set Photo

Spider-Man (Tom Holland) has been spotted in his classic red-and-blues on a boat with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) during Spider-Man: Far From Home filming in Venice, Italy.

SpiderMan & Nick Fury were found on a boat together on the set of Spider Man #FarFromHome in Venice a few days ago pic.twitter.com/78X0JQ56Zv — I am Groot (@fangirlonloose_) October 6, 2018

The Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel, taking place immediately after Avengers 4, finds the 17-year-old wall-crawling superhero battling Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) during an overseas class trip. This first look at Spider-Man and Fury in action together comes after paparazzi video delivered the debut look at Jake Gyllenhaal battling Spider-Man and dressed in full Mysterio regalia.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Paparazzi photos also offered an up-close look at the new clandestine suit sported by Spider-Man, looking reminiscent of the stealthy costume associated with Spider-Man: Noir. That suit, possibly crafted for Spider-Man by S.H.I.E.L.D., features sleek, black armor and what appear to be night vision goggles.

Along for the adventure are Fury and longtime right-hand woman Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), back from the dead after being among those dusted and erased from existence by Thanos (Josh Brolin), who in Avengers: Infinity War decimated half of all life in the universe after assembling all six Infinity Stones.

Also returning are Homecoming stars Zendaya as Michelle, Jacob Batalon as Ned, Tony Revolori as Flash, Angourie Rice as Betty, Martin Starr as Mr. Harrington, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, and Michael Keaton as Adrian Toomes, a.k.a. the jailed Vulture.

Joining the series are franchise newcomers Numan Acar (Aladdin) as Dmitri and J.B. Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) and Remy Hii (Crazy Rich Asians) in unknown roles.

Exact plot details are being kept under wraps. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said previously Far From Home picks up only “a few minutes” after Avengers 4, which releases this May, two months before Spider-Man swings his way back into theaters with his second solo feature in the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe on July 5, 2019.