This Spider-Man No More Fanart Will Break Your Heart

“Spider-Man No More” is one of the best known classic Spider-Man stories. The Stan Lee-written tale drawn by John Romita sees Peter Parker attempting to retire from his role as Spider-Man. It doesn’t last, as Spidey soon swings back into action again, but the moment that Peter drops his costume in a trash can in an alley remains one of the most iconic in Spider-Man’s history.

A fan took that story as inspiration for fan art reflecting recent events regarding Spider-Man’s cinematic future. The artwork has Tom Holland leaving his Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man costume in the trash. Stan Lee and Iron Man look down from above as Holland then walks through a portal, presumably towards Sony’s Spider-Man movies universe.

What do you think? Take a look at the artwork below:

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios had an agreement to share the rights to Spider-Man, but that agreement has fallen through. As things stand, Spider-Man: Far From Home will be the last film made in tandem by the two studios. Holland spoke to fans about the situation during a panel at the Keystone Comic Con in Philadelphia last week.

“It’s not the end of me playing Spider-Man,” Holland said. “There’s definitely more to come. We sat down with some of our creatives. We pitched Spider-Man 3, which is going to be something very special, it’s going to be something very different. I’m just so grateful that Marvel changed my life and allowed my dreams to come true and Sony allowing me to continue living my dream. It’s a crazy week and it’s never been done before so we’ll see how it goes and it’ll be as amazing and as fun.”

These comments echo the ones he made to press at the D23 Expo. “Basically, we’ve made five great movies,” Holland explained. “It’s been five amazing years. I’ve had the time of my life. Who knows what the future holds? But all I know is that I’m going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life. It’s going to be so fun however we choose to do it. The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we’ll find new ways to make it even cooler.”

Holland also addressed the Spider-Man situation while he was onstage during the Disney Pictures panel to promote his new Pixar movie, Onward. “Listen, it’s been a crazy week, but I want you to know, I am grateful from the bottom of my heart, and I love you 3000,” Holland told the packed panel audience.

