Marvel Releases Doctor Strange Clip From Spider-Man: No Way Home Online

Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) already appeared in one of the biggest movies of all time, and now he’s in another. Spider-Man: No Way Home has been dominating the box office, becoming the first movie of the Pandemic Era to cross the $1 billion benchmark. In celebration of the flick’s monstrous commercial performance, Marvel has released another clip from the film to entice viewers to go back and rewatch.

The clip in question involves Strange casting the spell that would cause the world to forget that Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is Spider-Man. As you can see from the clip, it’s Parker’s annoyance during the spell that causes Strange to momentarily mess up and fracture the space between universes. See the clip for yourself below.

Doctor Strange decides to help Peter with a spell, but… it doesn’t turn out how either of them hoped. #SpiderManNoWayHome is exclusively in movie theaters now! @SpiderManMovie pic.twitter.com/QSZX1YZBRD — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 28, 2021

“I’m so proud of what everyone’s achieved. Jon Watts especially, and even the likes of Amy Pascal,” Holland previously said of the success behind the movie. “We had a wonderful day the other day. I went over to her house and we watched a couple of movies together, and she really opened up about her career and the changes in her career and a lot of the controversy that she went through [related to the Sony hack]. So to see her where she is now, a different Amy to the Amy I’m sure she was years ago? These people deserve the recognition.”

No Way Home producer Amy Pascal has confirmed both Sony and Marvel Studios will heavily market the Spidey threequel during next year’s “For Your Consideration” period during Academy Award voting.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters.

