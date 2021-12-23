Spider-Man: No Way Home Paves Way For Armor Wars On Disney+





Spider-Man: No Way Home just cleared the runway for Armor Wars on Disney+. Tony Stark’s greatest inventions are going to need to be protected moving forward. *Spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home follow.* During the film, Peter Parker gets the help of a very good lawyer in his Mysterio case. That attorney ends up being Matt Murdock played by Charlie Cox. The Man Without Fear actually managed to get Spider-Man out from under those charges. But, Happy Hogan cannot say the same. It’s clear Stark Industries takes some of the blame for the fiasco in London with Mysterio and numerous other collateral damage incidents in recent decades. Shady businesspeople and legal challengers will be more than ready to grab some of that tech of their own twisted ends. Happy’s going to need some help in that show, which is interesting because up until now, Armor Wars has been billed as a Don Cheadle show at its core.

At ACE Comc Con this year, the James Rhodes actor spoke about some of the challenges in telling this story.

“I think the most exciting part is yet to come. I think we don’t have a super-strong idea of who he is, really. Outside of that bubble of The Avengers. Outside of his friendship with Tony,” he began. “Now, he’s going to be untethered from all of that. So, it’s an opportunity to discover who he is, that we have not had before with concentrated time and focus on Rhodey, and Rhodey’s journey. Hopefully, some stuff about his past. Teeing up some things about his potential future. Who knows how long this Marvel thing goes. It seems kinda unending.”

Cheadle continued, “The most exciting things are still to come and those things were hinted at in Endgame,” he added. “Where this character might go? What might be in the offing for him? It’s very early in the process for Armor Wars. We just hired my boy Yassir [Lester], which I am very excited about. He wrote on Black Monday. Became friends with him, really close with him. Great guy, a lot of great ideas. Honestly, we’re still trying to crack the spine of what it’s going to be and chop it up. I couldn’t give you the answers if you wanted them, because we’re in the ‘clay mode’ right now.”

