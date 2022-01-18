Spider-Man: No Way Home ended up passing Black Panther to take its spot as the 4th highest-grossing film of al time in the United States. Domestically, Black Panther was a turning point for Marvel in 2018. As a part of an absolutely staggering year for the franchise, the Chadwick Boseman-led picture got nominated for an Academy Award and notched over a billion dollars. But, Spider-Man is hoping to swing into similar rarified air. Over $700 million at the domestic box office is basically unfathomable in a world still dealing with the global health situation. But, there’s Tom Holland with his buddies Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, still cruising along. The road ahead for No Way Home gets a bit more dicey. This weekend saw Scream take the box office crown from Spidey’s latest adventure. But, people aren’t letting that get in the way.

Previously, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige talked to THR about No Way Home‘s box office domination. He truly believes that having a superhero in a film isn’t a cheat code to success. Audiences have to care about the characters themselves to have this kind of success.

“Making a commercial film that can say something and mean something to a lot of different types of people around the globe is extremely difficult to do and, I think, is dismissed often as easy,” Feige observed. “‘Well, you have a superhero in it, and that’s a cheat-code to success.’ It’s not. Putting on a costume is not the secret. The secret is having artists and storytellers and craftsmen that can bring an audience on a journey. And when critics recognize that and audiences recognize that, it feels like it’s worthy then to talk about the Academy recognizing it. And that, I think, is what we’ll continue to talk about over the next few weeks.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s description is down below if you haven’t added to that wild box office total yet:

“With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

