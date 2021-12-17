Benedict Cumberbatch Says He Knew Spider-Man: No Way Home Was Going to be Big

✖

Marvel star Benedict Cumberbatch says that he knew Spider-Man: No Way Home was going to be big. The Doctor Strange actor stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to discuss his previous multiverse adventure. When discussing the mega-blockbuster, Cumberbatch pointed to the relationship between the trio of kids at the heart of the story. Jacob Batalon, Zendaya, and Tom Holland. Many observers might point to the elder Spider-Men around for the festitivites. But, the story very much focuses on Peter Parker of the MCU and his immediate orbit. Now, he wasn't going to omit the presence of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield either. No Way Home works as the resolution to Spider-Man's origin in the MCU. But, it also functions as a celebration of everything Spidey's done on the big screen since Sam Raimi first stepped behind that camera. Check out what he had to say.

"Well, I think it's a testament to Jon Watts and the three…Jacob (Battalion), Z (Zendaya, and Tom (Holland)," he began. "They've got this beautiful John Hughes homage mixed in with the ultimate universal love there is for that kid. That hero, for Spiderman and Peter Parker. And it was such a good script. Such a good concept. And then there was that 'little secret.' It was so much fun."

"And what I think they did so blindingly well was just to mix humor with pathos. To mix surprise with elation and expectation and confound expectation. They managed to pull off a huge feat. Which apart from anything else, because throwing in Tobey (Maguire) and Andrew (Garfield) meant that you were celebrating like 20 years worth of film making on top of all that."

Here's how Marvel describes Spider-Man: No Way Home: "With Spider-Man's identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man."

