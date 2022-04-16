Florida Man Sets New Record by Seeing Spider-Man: No Way Home 292 Times

One Florida man now holds the record for the most cinema productions attended of the same film. Ramiro Alanis has seen Spider-Man: No Way Home 292 times. According to the Guinness Book Of World Records, that’s 30 days of seeing the movie when you add it all up. It’s a staggering feat, but with the movie proving to be so popular, this stunt makes a bit of sense. Ramiro previously held the record for watching Avengers: Endgame 191 times. However, Arnaud Klein broke his record last year when he watched Kaamelott: First Installment 204 times. That spurned Ramiro to get back in the theater and use the opening of Marvel’s multiverse to his advantage. Spider-Man: No Way Home is a hefty bit of film. Logging in at over 2hrs and 30 mins long, he probably knows the movie back to front now. Check out what he had to say on Twitter.

“292 Cinema Productions attended of the same Film – @SpiderManMovie My swing got to it’s end… Thank you all,” he tweeted. “@TomHolland1996 @SonyPictures @jnwtts @ComicBook @GabyMeza8 #SpiderMan #SpiderManNoWayHome @MarvelStudios #marvel @GWR #TigreVengador @Zendaya #MCU #GWR #movies”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Series star Tobey Maguire only came back to put on those tights because of the emotional connection to this story. He told Marvel.com about how he and Andrew Garfield ended up making their decisions.

“I’ll say I remember being on set and it was I believe our last day Andrew, and it was really amazing, and I had the awareness of this, you know, the 20 years of history, but looking at Amy [Pascal] and Kevin [Feige] and realizing that they’ve been there through all the different iterations, and it was really powerful,” Maguire explained. “Just personally it was powerful for me to be working with Andrew and Tom and powerful in a legitimately moving emotional way, and then to witness Amy and Kevin and consider their journeys through all the films it was it was really impactful. I was just grateful every day. It was such a rich experience and, as the guys have touched on, the kind of sharing of something and the brotherhood of it, it was just so rich, emotional and I don’t know I’m not like sitting there conceptually thinking about that all the time, but I would have moments where that kind of stuff would hit me.”

How many times have you seen No Way Home? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!