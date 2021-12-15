Will Spider-Man: No Way Home reach the same heights as Avengers: Endgame? Time will tell, but the latest Spider-Man movie is off to a stellar start at the international box office. Spider-Man: No Way Home opened with an estimated $5.28 million in Korea. That’s the best opening for a film in the market since the pandemic began. Perhaps more telling is that, according to Deadline, the film opened with an 11% stronger box office first day than Spider-Man: Far From Home did before the pandemic began. It’s an encouraging sign for those hoping that No Way Home‘s webpage crashing presales signaled a return to pre-pandemic box office levels despite fears about the omicron variant of COVID-19.

In a recent interview, Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland explained why he felt the new Spidey film is bigger than Avengers: Endgame. “I think the movie’s bigger than Endgame,” Holland told CinePOP. “Because of the cinematic history which it holds. Engame is a masterpiece. I love Endgame and to be a part of it was incredible, this culmination of 10 years of work that was all leading to this moment. But this Spider-Man movie is 20 years of work. It’s three different universes. No one could have ever dreamt that Sony and Marvel and Marvel would be able to bring them all together. You know, Doc Ock, Green Goblin, the Lizard, Sandman, they’re all back and they’re in one movie and it’s amazing. It’s mind-blowing.”

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, “For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero’s identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, with Zendaya as MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. The film features several returning villains from past Spider-Man movies, including Jamie Foxx as Electro, Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, and Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin.

Do you think Spider-Man: No Way Home will break Avengers: Endgame‘s box office record? Let us know what you think about it in the comments section. Spider-Man: No Way Home opens in theaters on December 17th.