Spider-Man: No Way Home Breaks Vudu’s Preorder Record

Spider-Man: No Way Home is Vudu’s best-selling preorder title of all time, breaking the previous record held by Avengers: Endgame, the company announced. The movie’s official release date — March 22 — was announced yesterday, encouraging a flood of new preorders as fans realized that they were less than a month away from being able to actually sit down and rewatch the blockbuster, which marks the final installment in Tom Holland and Jon Watts’s three-movie collaboration on Spider-Man. The movie, Marvel’s biggest since Endgame, is the biggest Spider-Man movie ever, and the highest-grossing film of 2021.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently available as a stand-alone preorder for $19.99, as a three-film collection featuring the other Holland/Watts movies for $34.99, or for an eight-movie bundle that collects every live-action Spider-Man movie from Sony for $59.99. No love for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse there, but a bargain nevertheless.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“No Way Home is one of the biggest superhero movies ever made, and a historic event for film fans, which makes it the perfect movie to add to your home collection,” said Fandango managing editor Erik Davis told Media Play News. “Fans will want to relive every thrill, laugh and emotional moment, and to share them with their friends and family. It’s no surprise that it’s Vudu’s hottest pre-order title of all time.”

The film was Marvel’s first big foray into the multiverse, after flirting with it in Avengers: Endgame and Marvel TV projects like Loki and What If…?. In the film, Peter Parker — desperate and on the run after his identity was leaked to the press — turns to Doctor Strange in the hopes of somehow undoing the revelation. With no Time Stone to help, Strange tries a spell that goes catastrophically wrong, breaking open the multiverse and bringing new threats to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness next up for Marvel, it seems this is just the appetizer, and there’s more multiversal chaos to be had. That movie will introduce new MCU characters, as well as potentially tying in to What If…? and the Fox X-Men films with what fans think is a cameo by Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) squares off against villains from the franchise’s past — but not against ones he has seen before. Instead, he battles the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and more.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Loki, and What If…?, Marvel’s multiverse seems to be more wide open than ever before, and even before it was officially happening, that had fans expecting to see Garfield’s Spider-Man, as well as Tobey Maguire’s, share the screen with Holland. Following the commercial success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, there’s hardly a more commonsense character for Marvel to begin exploring its infinite Earths with.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters now.