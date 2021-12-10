Spider-Man: No Way Home Cast Addresses All Your Fan Theories, Including That Daredevil One

In a short promotional video released this morning, Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon got together to look at some of the internet’s favorite fan theories about the movie. Whether it’s ties to Daredevil or Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Spider-fam had some fun coming up with responses to those rumors without actually saying anything much about them. The trio have been the face of the movie’s marketing campaign, presumably because like all Marvel movies, they are trying to hide spoilers as much as possible. Rather than endlessly recycling the same handful of spoiler-free clips, Sony seems convinced the way to go is to bank on the actors’ charm and chemistry.

The two times they came closest to actually answering a rumor or teasing something came with the idea of Ned as Hobgoblin — they laughed it off, but then also hinted there was a moment when he might have a dark side in the film — and the question of whether Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdoch might appear in the movie as Peter Parker’s lawyer. In response to that rumor, Batalon and Holland gave an over-the-top “I don’t know” that will no doubt lead fans to believe the casting is inevitable.

.@TomHolland1996, Jacob Batalon, and @Zendaya discuss your fan theories! In ONE WEEK, find out which ones are correct when #SpiderManNoWayHome hits theaters December 17. pic.twitter.com/uvOSsusEJn — Spider-Man Movie (@SpiderManMovie) December 10, 2021

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker will square off against villains from the franchise’s past — but not against ones he has seen before. On December 17th, Spider-Man will battle the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and more.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Loki, and What If…?, Marvel’s multiverse seems to be more wide open than ever before, and that has some fans expecting to see Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man, as well as Tobey Maguire’s, share the screen with Holland. Following the commercial success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, there’s hardly a more commonsense character for Marvel to begin exploring its infinite Earths with.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to open in theaters on December 17.

