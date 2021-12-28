How Spider-Man Finally Gets His Classic Comic Costume in No Way Home

Spider-Man gets his classic comic costume in No Way Home, and here’s how it happens. *Spoiler alert for Spider-Man: No Way Home is coming up.* So, most of the Internet is aware that Tom Holland’s hero meets some familiar faces over the course of this movie. Well, when Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield hit the scene, they’re a little bit older than the last time audiences last saw them. But, they both still have their signature looks from the Sam Raimi trilogy and Marc Webb’s Amazing Spider-Man movies. Holland’s younger hero still has access to a small bit of the nanotech that Tony Stark gave him. As the battle rages on, they defeat the big bad, and Peter Parker chooses to sacrifice his identity with Doctor Strange’s magic. Now, he’s got no help from Stark, Happy Hogan, or the Avengers. That means no more fancy suits and he had to cobble together the classic costume.

For fans who have had their opinions about the MCU’s take on Spider-Man, this was a cause for celebration. Red and blue! Much more noticeable webbing! People were basically standing up and cheering in the middle of the aisles during the final sequence with the new suit. It’s clearly inspired by both Maguire and Garfield’s looks from their movies. (If you pay really close attention the spider emblem on the back looks like theirs and his new chest insignia is a mixture of their arachnid symbols.) So, clearly, there’s a lot to be excited about if you wanted to see a more disconnected version of the hero.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spencer Perry reviewed the movie for Comicbook.com, and his writing noted this open-ended future for Holland’s Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. However, there are no guarantees when it comes to the future.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home marks a clear line in the sand for this character, a delineation point of where things might go. Throughout the movie, the implication is that this huge story must be told so that things can go back to being smaller, friendly-neighborhood sized, but can they? Will Marvel and Sony allow a follow-up to this movie to actually be contained? The economics of modern Hollywood would certainly lead you to believe the answer is ‘No,’ but Marvel and Sony leave things in an interesting place and clearly have a Peter Parker suited to handle more. If it is the end, though, it has the best final shot of any of the Marvel Studios Spider-Man movies.”

Do you like the classic suit change? Let us know down in the comments!