Spider-Man: No Way Home Composer Michael Giacchino Rumored to Direct Marvel Studios Project

Michael Giacchino is a composer known for an array of films ranging from Up, which won him an Oscar, to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. There’s a lot to look forward to from Giacchino, who is composing the upcoming films The Batman, Jurassic World: Dominion, and Thor: Love and Thunder. The fourth Thor movie isn’t Giacchino’s first gig with Marvel Studios. He previously composed the scores for Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and most recently, Spider-Man: No Way Home. According to a new report from The Illuminerdi, there’s a chance Giacchino might be taking on a new role with Marvel. If the rumors are true, the composer could be directing an upcoming Disney+ series.

Giacchino has over 150 composing credits to his name dating back to the 1990s, but his first directing credit didn’t come until 2018. He helmed a short film titled Monster Challenge that starred Patton Oswalt and Ben Schwartz and helmed an episode of Star Trek: Short Treks titled “Ephraim and Dot” in 2019. The Illuminerdi doesn’t give any details about what project Giacchino could be directing for Marvel, but we’re going to assume it won’t be for any of the shows hitting the streaming service in 2022. Most of those shows are already filmed or have directors lined up. Currently, the list of shows includes Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, I Am Groot, and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for his music, Giacchino spoke with Collider last year and shared that Matt Reeves’ take on Batman “feels fresh” in an exciting way.

“I do love it,” Giacchino said. “I think what he’s doing is really cool, and it’s different and it feels fresh. In the way that I get excited when I see a new graphic novel or comic book coming out with a new take on it. It feels like that.” Giacchino didn’t elaborate on exactly what was “fresh” about Reeves’ take, but he did speak about how much he loved the freedom in the approach that Reeves is taking with the film. “I felt total freedom to do whatever I want,” Giacchino explained. “Matt always agreed, this is our Batman, this is our vision. In the same way that I always loved, what I still do about Batman comics and graphic novels is that each of these artists, each of these authors they take their own crack at what they want this to be. It’s their version of Batman.”

Would you like to see Giacchino take on a directing role for Marvel? Tell us in the comments!

Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images