Spider-Man: No Way Home Concept Art Gives New Look At Tom Holland’s New Suit



Even though a lot of things about Spider-Man: No Way Home were pretty much known before the movie got released, it was still stuffed with so much more surprises. Some of those surprises included bringing back the main villains from previous Spider-Man films, the return of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s web-slingers, and revealing a brand new more comic accurate suit for Tom Holland.

The new suit gets revealed at the end of the film after the entire multiverse has Peter Parker erased from their memory. Parker creates the suit by himself without any help from Stark Industries, and it’s arguably his best suit yet. Now, we’ve already seen some pretty good looks at the suit, but now we have another one courtesy of concept artist Rob Brunette, via Instagram. Check out the new look at Holland’s new Spider-Man suit below.

Videos by ComicBook.com





“This is my final illustration from the No Way Home Project,” Brunette revealed in an Instagram post. “I absolutely loved this ending scene and the beautiful design of this new suit. It was such an honour to have the opportunity to work on all three Spideys for this film. I’m still processing it all but I hope you enjoy these images. This really meant a lot to me.”



The new suit looks very similar to Garfield and Maguire’s costumes, and you know that their characters definitely left a mark on the MCU’s Spider-Man. Holland’s new look is very comic-accurate and thankfully it keeps the expressive eyes, a feature that previous Spider-Men didn’t have.



Holland previously hinted at why his Spider-Man received a new suit duringi a TikTok at the films premiere.



“When you see the end of this movie, he’s going to need a new suit,” the actor revealed. “He’s definitely going to need a new suit.”



Spider-Man: No Way Home released on digital just yesterday, and fans are definitely scanning for things they may have missed while the film was in theaters. No Way Home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, J.K. Simmons, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Thomas Haden Church, Rhys Ifans and Willem Dafoe. Spider-Man: No Way Home can be purchased at any digital retailer now.



What’s your honest opinion on Tom Holland’s new Spider-Man costume? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!