Kevin Feige Speaks Out on Reuniting With Alfred Molina and Sam Raimi for Doctor Strange 2 and Spider-Man: No Way Home

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige says that it’s a bit “surreal” to be working with Alfred Molina and Sam Raimi in the MCU. Empire Magazine has a big interview about Spider-Man: No Way Home this week, and of course, Doctor Octopus’ return has to be acknowledged. But, Marvel fans also have reason to be excited about what’s coming after Spidey’s “version of Endgame” with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Raimi is back in the fold for that Benedict Cumberbatch adventure too. So, it’s feeling a whole lot like 2004 in here right now as Spider-Man 2‘s villain will have a big role in No Way Home. Nothing was assured, but over time the Multiverse has enabled Marvel Studios to really swing for the fences when it comes to connecting all of their various properties under one roof. All signs indicate that Tom Holland’s latest stint in the red and blue tights will actually incorporate more of the Spider-Man mythos than anything ever seen before in live-action. For someone who enjoys these characters like Feige, it can feel a bit like a dream. This is what the entire fanbase was wishing for and it’s just a few weeks away.

“It’s absolutely surreal to be working on a Doctor Strange movie with Sam Raimi in one part of the office, and then working on a Spider-Man movie with Jon Watts and Alfred Molina as Doc Ock in another room,” he revealed. “That has been a mind-blowing part of the last 10 years of my life.”

In another part of the interview, Feige also disclosed that the Doctor Octopus actor was the only person for the job. “‘Do we want to revisit villains we’ve seen before?’ No, let’s do Vulture, and Mysterio, and characters we haven’t brought to the screen before. But I remember thinking, ‘How would you even do Doc Ock again?,’ because Alfred Molina is perfect casting. If you ever brought him back, it would have to be him somehow,” Feige said.

Ramie himself had to credit what Marvel was doing when asked about bringing back Doc Ock for No Way Home earlier this year.

“That was beautiful,” Raimi told SYFY Wire. “He looks great, the animation’s great. I’m assuming it’s not puppeted because when we did Doc Ock, we had puppets and animation for his octopus tentacles. But it was smooth and powerful and I loved his costume they kept [from the original]. I think it’s gonna be a great movie.”

