Spider-Man: No Way Home IMAX Banner Released

Marvel fans are only two weeks away from finally getting to see Spider-Man: No Way Home on the big screen, and this was a hectic week for folks hoping to see 2021’s final MCU movie. On Sunday, tickets went on sale for the Spidey threequel and the process proved difficult for many. No Way Home ended up having the most ticket pre-sales since Avengers: Endgame, and there are now people trying to sell tickets on eBay for an insane amount of money. Many fans will be seeing the movie in IMAX, which had its own trailer reveal yesterday. Today, IMAX took to Twitter once again to share a new banner for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“Ready for IMAX to take you into the multiverse? #SpiderManNoWayHome arrives December 17 and only IMAX immerses you into the action with 26% more picture. Score your seats today,” @IMAX wrote. You can check out the banner below:

Last month, a new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home was released, and confirmed the return of some past franchise villains. We know for sure that the new film will feature Alfred Molina in his role of Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2, Jamie Foxx as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin from the 2002 Spider-Man. There are many other casting rumors surrounding the film, but Tom Holland denies that former Spider-Men actors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, are in the film.

“It would be amazing if they were because they haven’t told me that yet and I am Spider-Man and I’ve read the script from the beginning to the end … So it would be a miracle if they could keep that from me,” Holland previously said.

Currently, there are rumors that Holland will be starring in another Spider-Man trilogy for Sony. Total Film recently spoke with the actor and he made it clear that no matter what, he would be there for the next person who will wear the Spider-Man mask.

“When they cast the young kid in Spider-Man to replace me, whether it’s next year or in five years, I’ll take it upon myself to teach them about the responsibilities of being Spider-Man,” Holland explained. “Because it’s huge. It’s absolutely huge. Every time you walk outside that door, you’re representing Spider-Man. It’s tough. It’s taxing sometimes. Because sometimes you just want to go to a pub and get absolutely wasted, and not have to worry about the ramifications of the public scrutiny of: ‘Oh my God, what do you mean you got drunk?’”

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th.