Spider-Man: No Way Home IMAX Trailer Released

This has been quite a wild week for Spider-Man fans. On Sunday, tickets went on sale for Spider-Man: No Way Home and the process proved difficult for many. The movie ended up having the most ticket pre-sales since Avengers: Endgame, and there are now people trying to sell tickets on eBay for a crazy amount of money. Many folks will be seeing the Spider-Man threequel in IMAX, so it’s no surprise the latest trailer for the movie is all about the biggest big screen.

“Even in the multiverse, there’s only one way to experience #SpiderManNoWayHome. Experience 26% more picture only in IMAX theatres. The high-flying action swings onto the big screen December 17,” @IMAX tweeted. You can check out the trailer bellow:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/IMAX/status/1466452925266501640?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Last month, another new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home was released, and confirmed the return of some past franchise villains. We know for sure that the new film will feature Alfred Molina in his role of Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2, Jamie Foxx as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin from the 2002 Spider-Man. There are many other casting rumors surrounding the film, but Tom Holland denies that former Spider-Men actors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, are in the film.

“It would be amazing if they were because they haven’t told me that yet and I am Spider-Man and I’ve read the script from the beginning to the end … So it would be a miracle if they could keep that from me,” Holland previously said.

When it comes to the return of the iconic Spider-Man villains, the news officially broke earlier this year when Molina spilled the beans while chatting with Variety.

“When we were shooting it, we were all under orders not to talk about it, because it was supposed to be some great big secret,” said Molina. “But, you know, it’s all over the internet. I actually described myself as the worst kept secret in Hollywood!” He joked, “It was wonderful … It was very interesting going back after 17 years to play the same role, given that in the intervening years, I now have two chins, a wattle, crow’s feet, and a slightly a slightly dodgy lower back.”

Will you be seeing Spider-Man: No Way Home in IMAX? Tell us in the comments!

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th.