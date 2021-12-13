Spider-Man: No Way Home New Clip Reveals Major Connection With Doctor Strange and WandaVision

We are just days away from Spider-Man: No Way Home hitting theaters and now a new clip is giving fans just one more thing to get excited for as well as wonder about as these last few days wind down. In a new clip released by Sony Pictures India, we get a glimpse of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) utilizing magic and casting spells in a way we’ve never seen him do before — but in a way that is familiar to what we saw from the Scarlet Witch in WandaVision.

In the clip, Doctor Strange is seen hovering in the sky while casting a spell and using runes to do so. You can check it out for yourself in the clip below at around the 10-second mark in the just under 20-second clip.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Doctor Strange using runes for spell work is interesting. Not only have we never seen him do this before making it a new (or at least new to the viewer) skill, but as fans of the MCU will recall from WandaVision, there’s a specific purpose behind the use of runes in magic. As the Disney+ series explained, runes allow the magic user to ensure that only they are able to use magic inside the area in which the runes have been cast. What that means is that whatever Doctor Strange is doing in that brief moment in the clip, he’s trying to ensure that no other magic user can interfere — something that might prompt a whole lot of questions as to who or what Doctor Strange is dealing with.

Whatever the context for Doctor Strange’s use of runes in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the use of magic in the film is going to be significant. We’ve already seen from previous trailers and footage that it’s a botched spell that unleashes the Multiverse and villains from other universes all with Spider-Man as a target, including Green Goblin (Spider-Man‘s Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Spider-Man 2‘s Alfred Molina), Sandman (Spider-Man 3‘s Thomas Haden Church), Lizard (The Amazing Spider-Man‘s Rhys Ifans), and Electro (The Amazing Spider-Man 2‘s Jamie Foxx). And we’ll also see how it connects to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness next year as well.

“It was always one of the most powerful storytelling tools in the comics,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told Collider of the Multiverse, a concept glimpsed in 2016’s Doctor Strange and Disney+ series Loki. “One you have to wield carefully because it can get overwhelming. But one that now with, obviously the 60 to 80-year history of the comics, now we have a 20 plus history of the movies and there are enough characters that we can start playing with it that way. And we mentioned it, obviously, as part of Mysterio’s ruse in Far From Home.”

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17.