Spider-Man: No Way Home Promo Reveals Funny New Footage of Jon Favreau’s Return as Happy

Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and now fans are seeing some of the first footage of the character from the threequel. In a Portuguese-language ad celebrating the on-sale date of No Way Home tickets, select theaters got a new spot. In it, it’s revealed Happy is now serving as a bodyguard for Peter Parker (Tom Holland) after his real identity has been revealed.

Parker is speaking with his girlfriend MJ (Zendaya) on the phone late at night when the scene cuts over to Happy, trying to get some sleep while wearing his CPAP machine. You can see the humorous television and social media spot below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Favreau previously compared his character to Hagrid from Warner Brothers’ Harry Potter franchise.

“But I’m having a lot of fun, because I know a lot of the actors. I really liked how Homecoming came out,” Favreau told Collider.

“I love the tone, I love the mix of humor, and it reminded me a lot of, especially working with Gwyneth [Paltrow] and Robert [Downey Jr.], also, it reminded me a lot of the first Iron Man, because there was no pressure on us. We got to have fun and be funny, and start to open up new doors, and that storyline was new, so it was simple, and then Tom Holland is, of course, this really cool younger, sort of looks up to Tony as a mentor figure, so that passing of the torch that took place in that one was really good, and I love the sense of humor.”

Favreau, Holland, and Zendaya are joining returning stars Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and Willem Dafoe in No Way Home. Other rumored stars include Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Rhys Ifans, and Thomas Haden Church, though studios have yet to confirm as much.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th. What other Spidey-family characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!